Josh Knight gets the darts celebration out after scoring for Posh v Northampton. Photo David Lowndes.

Posh bashed Northampton Town 5-1 to close the gap to the automatic promotion places to five points and they earned praise from their paying customers for delivering a high-class, dominant display full of fantastic attacking flair.

Picking a man-of-the-match was hard after such a complete all-round performance so a couple of fans nominated the entire team.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X...

Archie Collins is on top of these celebrations as Posh beat Northampton. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Fantastic all round team performance. When we play at a high tempo, we are unstoppable in League One. MOM Collins (again), but Katongo, Mason-Clark, Burrows, Poku could easily have taken it. Hitting really good form again at the right time – @davidrbull2010.

They score and from then on only one team in it. A great watch tonight – @razorblue

Fantastic all-round performance. The only disappointment was the attendance against our oldest, fiercest rivals. No point running the man-of-the-match vote anymore as it’s always Collins. Honourable mentions for Poku and Katongo though who linked up impressively down the right – @derren_cooper

Complete domination once we scored. MoM Collins – @Nimrod57

Hector Kyprianou scores for Posh against Northampton. Photo David Lowndes.

Think going 1 down early on actually helped the performance as it made us put some urgency and tempo into the game and once we did that we were class above. MOM Collins again, but Poku, Randall, Hector, Katongo and EMC all had great games. Harrison, Ronnie and Knight all decent and RJJ caused problems – @PUFC7

Cool, calm, collected … Posh’s young lads made this old man very happy tonight. MOM Josh Knight – @TobyWoody

Different class. Bossed the game once we got starred. MOM Collins. Best we have had for some time – @Rutlandspinner

Total domination from start to finish. MOM Randall – @martyntiney

Aggressive, gritty, almost perfect team passing performance. My MOM is RJJ who lead the defence from the front. Outstanding – @trustchairman

Slow start, but once we got going we simply couldn’t be stopped. MOM Katongo. He’s really stepped up and learnt that right back role very well – @clarkbatfan

Many (including me) have deservedly heaped praise on Jon Brady & his Wobblers this campaign, but tonight we made them look like a National League side. MOM : Kwame. The Championship & beyond awaits the little magician – @Edgaralanpoe48

MOM Katongo for two assists and moving on from poor game – @nigelcornw89750

Poor first & last 20, but very good in between, referee was MOM as he gave them nothing & gave us plenty! – @wackerlegend

It's been coming and going 1-0 down actually helped. MOM Collins – @DazMoody

Archie Collins and Hector Kyprianou are a class above. MOM Collins, again – @LukeRivett95

One of the best matches I’ve seen for a long time. We have needed to be clinical for ages and now we are starting to destroy teams. MOM The Whole Team – @Poshtillidie

Calm and composed after giving sloppy goal away. Fergie obviously decided to save them from complete humiliation with flurry of changes that disrupted momentum. All round classy performance. MOM Kyprianou as I can't keep picking Archie Collins! – @IanJBryant

Brazilian type football with a touch of Salsa! MOM Archie Collins – @MichaelRutkows4

Impressed there was no panic when we conceded and we just grew into our game. MOM very difficult as lots of good performances, but will go for Katango. Moment of the match was Ronnie's run and pass to Ajiboye, absolute class – @Deedz42

We just had another gear tonight. Very impressive apart from a sluggish first fifteen. MOM Josh Knight – @paul_gauntlett

We were clinical, finally. MOM Poku as Cobblers couldn't get near him – @romysdad

Scary start then one of the most complete performances this season. Technically brilliant and very entertaining football. MOM has to be the GD Display stand fans and Collins again. A real star of the season – @MattMecham

I hesitate to say that was a near perfect performance from Posh because the frightening thing is we can be so much better. Just hope they prove me right. Thoroughly enjoyable evening. MOM all of them – @CHAMM24

Some seriously stunning performances all round. But I’m just going MOM for RJJ, our sole striker who didn’t score in a 5-1 win! – @andyfairch

Katongo MOM, followed by Archie Collins who still might win the Ballon D’Or. We’re a better team with Ricky in it than out of it – @Imtomhutch

