Peterborough United fans don't fancy their team for promotion after a sad Saturday in League One
Peterborough United fans are predicting their favourite club will miss out on the League One play-offs this season.
After Posh slipped out of the play-off places for the first time since early October on Saturday, following the postponement of their scheduled home game withShrewsbury, we asked supporters to predict the team’s finishing position.
Answers varied from second (from a man who called himself an idiot) to bottom half. Taking mid-table as 12th and bottom half as 13th the average finishing position prediction was between 8th-9th.
Here are a selection of comments from fans
If we replace the manager top 4 if we don't mid table. I'd happily not sign another player in January to bring in a manager who will get the best out of this squad that is clearly good enough.
@DazMoody
5th and a little trip to Wembley. We will come good. We’ve had a blip.
@Tommochats
Currently 9th, but if we sell Ronnie Edwards (no loan back) and make a couple of decent signings we can get top 6 still.
@CrispLevi
6th and hopefully win the play-off final.
@Cliffor80375003.
8th. Our away form will scupper a play-off spot.
@Mattcasey111
I think we will just sneak into top 2 and automatic promotion. Reason well it's the team I support and I believe in them, I know I can be pretty dumb but i reckon I've called this one right.
@buckrodgersposh
5th and a win at Wembley to see us up!! The boys need to step up and I believe they will.
@stivesposh
Top 6, league’s rubbish and we will get better. Really hope Grant turns this rut around, couple of wins and the picture slowly changes. 6th is always as useful as finishing 3rd in my book.
@Sweeney95Alex
Sticking to what I said when answering this question at the start of the season = 10th. Same reason, severe lack of depth and poor recruitment. We were told players will be amazing, but some turn out to be nowhere near League One standard. So is it poor coaches? Anyway. No change in answer, worrying.
@Gregsta73
10 th at best on current performances sadly.
@LynnSex85904773
1 place above Cambridge…. If they are in the bottom 3 we will be in trouble.
@BrianSwann1
2nd, because I'm an idiot and I believe!
@Keith76696680
Having got over a promotion dream after an average start, mid-table would be satisfactory as relegation now seems a possibility.
@MichaelRutkows4
Unless there's a radical change in the way we are playing, Not in the play-offs.
@Poshdell1949
10th because we are bang average.
@hagger37
Bottom half
@POSHLOVERS
If something clicks quickly, 5th. If not, 9th.
@matthewferro85
7th, too inconsistent and will cost us towards the end.
@maxsnowden36
7th, unless we sign some defenders.
@Alexnelson2004
Despite current gloom I would say 6th. A better league than many thought it would be after relegation. but enough quality for the play offs.
@biddlegrant
8th, too many mistakes made both at home and away.
@MNurrish
7-10th place. Unless we recruit in January then 5-6th. But the latter looks more realistic.
@AJM67250925
Mid-table, recruitment not been good enough yet again. Manager can’t get his formation correct or subs late into games, too many senior players have gone missing. Hangover from last season’s debacle.
@LukeAskan
12th if we are lucky.
@pllodyy10th at best
@GerryAshley6