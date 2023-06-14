Posh fans backing their club.

​Concern has been expressed in many quarters that a season of struggle lies ahead in 2023-24 as Posh try to replace proven League One promotion winners with much younger, more inexperienced players.

But Posh season ticket sales passed the 4,200 mark earlier this week which is similar to the number sold at the same stage last year.

Posh ultimately sold around 4,500 season tickets for their 2022-23 campaign which ended in play-off semi-final disappointment.

Nine players from that squad have been transfer-listed including big hitters Jonson Clarke-Harris, Frankie Kent and Oliver Norburn.

Experienced defender Nathan Thompson was released and star men Jack Taylor and Ronnie Edwards are expected to be sold this summer as Posh seek to refresh their squad with a commitment to younger and quicker players.

Posh implemented a season ticket price freeze for next season and that would have been the case if they had won promotion to the Championship.

Current adult prices range from £349 to £529. A PT survey of other League One clubs found only three clubs charge more than £529 for a regular season ticket in a stand.

Fleetwood Town’s most expensive season ticket of £269 is £81 cheaper than any of their League One competitors.

It’s only fair to point out Posh offer generous discounts to those who qualify for concessions and season tickets are free for under 12s as long as they are accompanied by a full paying adult.

On top of this Posh run a popular schools initiative which gives primary school children the chance to watch a home match free of charge.

Posh have yet to release their matchday admission prices.

Last season they charged between £25 and £29 for adults depending on their club membership status and whether or not the ticket was purchased in advance.

​Posh home crowds held up pretty well last season.

The average attendance for League One matches at the Weston Homes Stadium was 9,016, the ninth highest in the division.

Derby County’s 27,259 was the highest in the third tier.