The GH Display Stand was formerly the Deskgo Stand. It was taken over by Posh fans ahead of the 5-0 win over Cambridge United in November. It is more often used for away clubs with large followings.

The stand will have a designated singing section in sections E2 and E3. These blocks are not suitable for families or young children.Any season ticket holders wishing to transfer their seats will be able to do so, without charge, by contacting the ticket office by email at [email protected]. When emailing supporters must include their name and FAN ID.The Cobblers travelling support will be housed in the Main Stand, sections A and B. It is expected that they will sell out their allocation. They had to pause sales after an error in how tickets were initially offered to supporters.Tickets are on sale now from theposhtickets.com or the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.