Peterborough United fans can visit Fratton Park to see Jack Marriott’s return to action, but no live stream from Oxford United matches

Jack Marriott.

Peterborough United travel to Fratton Park on Saturday to face Sky Bet League One side Portsmouth (3pm) and supporters are advised that tickets are available but must be purchased ahead of match day.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for seniors (over 65s), young persons (aged between 18-22), and juniors (17 and under). Disabled tickets are also available for wheelchair users and ambulant supporters, also priced at £5.

To purchase a ticket, please call 0345 646 1898.

Summer signing Jack Marriott is scheduled to appear for the first time at Fratton Park.

Posh play two behind closed doors friendlies at Oxford United tomorrow (July 28, 1pm). There will be no live stream of the matches.