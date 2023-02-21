News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United fans can now buy tickets for big game at Sheffield Wednesday

Peterborough United fans can now buy tickets for the mouth-watering trip to League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, March 4.

By Alan Swann
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Fans at Hillsborough, home ground of Sheffield Wednesday. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.
Tickets are on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.Posh fans will be accommodated in the West Stand Upper behind a goal at Hillsborough.

The club have received an initial allocation of over 2,400 tickets.

TICKET PRICES: Adults: £26, Seniors 65+: £16, Under 21s: £16, Under 17s: £15, Under 11s: £10, Under 5s: £5.

