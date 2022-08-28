Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Knight of Peterborough United celebrates his goal at Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But others believed ‘shocking’ substitutions, the failure to mark opponents at set-pieces and not managing more than one shot on target were equally compelling reasons for a committed set of players slipping to defeat.

All fans comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

The shocking sending off and taking JCH off were the issues today. We go again though.

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United in action against Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

@theposhfan

Ref got it wrong. Speaking to a Derby fan after the game, he thought second yellow was not even a foul, but was impressed we did not sit back.

Red card cost us. After last week’s impressive referee, today was the polar opposite.

@nickat

Bonkers substitutions!

@Easterlyview

Horrific refereeing! Equally horrific substitutions by Posh! Need to explain why he took JCH off!

@davidwh1971

Red card changed the game & was a ridiculous decision, but the 2 goals conceded were very poor. Should not be allowing a free header from about 6 yards.

@Kyle_Irving18

Thompson deserved the first yellow as well I reckon, but so did the opposition in that tussle. Honking decision for the red though, but with the way we played early on game should have been buried before ref was a problem.

@Jinksy6

Bad red card decision, clear dive. He gave the free kick. Then realised that it had to be a yellow. Then realised it was a second yellow! You could see the ref processing it and he knew he’d messed up. Should have kept the shape the same. The 3-4-2 kept Derby honest. They swarmed us after the changes.

@The_real_bats

Heartbreaking! Certainly deserved to get something from the game. The ref was a disgrace but ultimately subbing JCH cost us as we had no out ball for the final 10 minutes.

@derren_cooper

JCH still one of our best at defending set pieces. Far more chance of him preventing that free header for the first goal

@nonecksomesense

Kind of McCann’s fault for taking off JCH, but ref was the main culprit.

@Alexnelson2004

Subbing JCH was a shocking decision at that stage of the game. Worked against us in the same way it did against Cardiff at home last season.

@eamonnduff

That’s football, highs and lows over a very short space of time! Not his fault a team of 10 couldn’t produce a meaningful challenge at a corner.

@Fig428

The ref was unbelievably bad and it was a gritty performance from us, but I think taking off JCH and not putting another front man on cost us as we had no out ball and invited pressure. Ultimately though the ref won the game for Derby.

@garynormanphoto

Substitution of JCH was irrational, we missed his heading ability in defensive situations and once he was off there was no one to hold the ball up when it was played forward. The manager needs to have a long hard look at himself.

@turpinmodernist

Unfortunately 3 cheap yellow cards in the first half was our undoing.

@matthewjlsmith

Ref woefully inept all match, but sadly I’m not sure the substitutions were any less so. Of course had we held on they’d be expert managerial foresight.

We didn’t so they weren’t. Still an undeserved defeat.

@adi_mowles

Poor substitutions cost us.

@alanposh

Got done by a drive, conned the ref into a decision.

@juppy95

Shocking, pointless substitutions when we were so comfortable, other than that the team gave everything.

@PaulCaress

All these fans saying keep JCH on couldn't have seen that he was very very tired. The Scottish referee should go back to Dunfermline and Livingston.

@RONHOLLIS

Wrong subs also played a big role. Can’t fault the commitment from the players however.

@pufcharrison

Can’t fault the performance, everyone gave it their all. Decisions of the ref were shocking. He had no control and he was dishing us yellows, but giving nothing to them for same fouls, and that makes a huge difference.

@LiamPUFC

2 rapid fire goals is like last season all over again, 10 men but still scored no excuses!!

@MichaelReelRead

Not a popular opinion, but I thought the better team on the day won. No shot on target aside from our goal. Ref was poor but we can't concede goals like we did and expect to win as well as that Marriott miss first half.

@DazMoody

No game plan first half. No changes made whatsoever at start of the second half. Ref inconsistent throughout, but not to blame for the loss. McCann made two baffling subs who spent the whole time in midfield. Zero outlet upfront. JCH should never have been taken off.