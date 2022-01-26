Peterborough United fans are wasting their breath calling for the head of manager Darren Ferguson

Darragh MacAnthony (right) with Darren Ferguson.

Social media has been awash with criticism of Ferguson in recent weeks as Posh struggle against relegation from the Championship.

But MacAnthony issued a blunt message on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast (January 26) stating: ‘If Darren goes I go.’

MacAnthony said: “A change of manager is not happening. If Darren goes I go. I am standing by that.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MacAnthony has previously sacked Ferguson twice, in 2009 and 2015, but he is on the record as regretting the latter decision, saying he wished he’d dismissed the players instead!