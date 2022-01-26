Peterborough United fans are wasting their breath calling for the head of manager Darren Ferguson
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has told moaning fans they are wasting their time calling for the head of manager Darren Ferguson.
Social media has been awash with criticism of Ferguson in recent weeks as Posh struggle against relegation from the Championship.
But MacAnthony issued a blunt message on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast (January 26) stating: ‘If Darren goes I go.’
MacAnthony said: “A change of manager is not happening. If Darren goes I go. I am standing by that.”
MacAnthony has previously sacked Ferguson twice, in 2009 and 2015, but he is on the record as regretting the latter decision, saying he wished he’d dismissed the players instead!
The sacking this week of former Posh playing great and club manager Grant McCann from Hull City led to some calls for his return to London Road. That’s unlikely to happen