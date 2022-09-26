Peterborough United fans are hopeful rather than confident of achieving promotion from League One this season, plus nominations for the player-of-the-season so far
Peterborough United fans appear more hopeful than confident of promotion after the first 10 matches of the League One season.
Posh made it five wins and five defeats with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Port Vale at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
The Peterborough Telegraph asked Posh fans to sum up the first 10 League One games of the season in 10 words and to nominate a player-of-the-season so far.
All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…
Assumed we'd win league by Xmas, reconsidered, Will be February.
@buckrodgersposh
Inconsistent and capable of a lot more. Hopeful of top 6. Bergstrom man of the season so far.
@Romysdad
League 1 play-off final Sunday 28 May 2023 - put date in diary - star man so far Bergstrom.
@TobyWoody
If your going to have a crap patch it might as well be in September, confident of a good October.
@Sweeney95Alex
Inconsistent team, in a very average league. Bergstom
@poshpanther
Bergstrom/Ward are stars. Burrows wasted at left-back. No strength in depth.
@Gregsta73
Its a marathon, not a sprint! Ward = star man.
@Markjoyce114
Steady start so far, still plenty more in the tank. I’d probably plump for Bergstrom just for his consistency and some top saves along the way.
@JamesGWesley
Outside top-six form. Must pick up more away points. JCH.
@Soapy77
Inconsistent performances and shocking away form blighted good start. Star man: Joe Ward.
@IanJBryant
Looks like a top 6 fight rather than a top 2. JCH and Bergstrom.
@aidan_O2
15 points 10 games = 69 points 46 games=play-offs missed. Star player Bergstrom.
@MichaelRutkows4
Must do better to have any chance of promotion. Bergstrom
@DazMoody
Ward or Bergstrom. Not optimistic on our chances of promotion.
@CrispLevi
Joe Ward definitely star man. Defensively we look solid. My worry is the other end and McCann not knowing to go with a 10 and 2 strikers or with a front 3 in a very wide attack. JCH needs someone closer to him.
@lukejuanpywell
Need to be consistent. Star man Ward.
@William5001
Consistency is key, we need to find it. Ward all day long.
@amwright40
Rollercoaster start. Next step is to play Burrows/Ward further forward. Star man so far Bergstrom.
@Alexnelson2004
A mixed bag but promising signs in new formation. Ward.
@connortlv
Must do better underachieving. Star player so far Ward.
@14obrien141
Middle of the table not bad after 10 games. Joe Ward.
@Cliffor80375003
Hot and cold performances so far, consistency will be key! Ben Thompson.
@hollyman07
Potentially a top 2 team. Better than average start. Bergstrom.
@scarboroughsss
Fast start, spluttered , signs of recovery. Bergstrom, future prem star.
@SidDay1
Won five, lost five sums it up. Too inconsistent so far. Ward just edges Bergstrom for top player.
@derren_cooper