Posh made it five wins and five defeats with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Port Vale at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked Posh fans to sum up the first 10 League One games of the season in 10 words and to nominate a player-of-the-season so far.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…

Assumed we'd win league by Xmas, reconsidered, Will be February.

Inconsistent and capable of a lot more. Hopeful of top 6. Bergstrom man of the season so far.

League 1 play-off final Sunday 28 May 2023 - put date in diary - star man so far Bergstrom.

If your going to have a crap patch it might as well be in September, confident of a good October.

Inconsistent team, in a very average league. Bergstom

Bergstrom/Ward are stars. Burrows wasted at left-back. No strength in depth.

Its a marathon, not a sprint! Ward = star man.

Steady start so far, still plenty more in the tank. I’d probably plump for Bergstrom just for his consistency and some top saves along the way.

Outside top-six form. Must pick up more away points. JCH.

Inconsistent performances and shocking away form blighted good start. Star man: Joe Ward.

Looks like a top 6 fight rather than a top 2. JCH and Bergstrom.

15 points 10 games = 69 points 46 games=play-offs missed. Star player Bergstrom.

Must do better to have any chance of promotion. Bergstrom

Ward or Bergstrom. Not optimistic on our chances of promotion.

Joe Ward definitely star man. Defensively we look solid. My worry is the other end and McCann not knowing to go with a 10 and 2 strikers or with a front 3 in a very wide attack. JCH needs someone closer to him.

Need to be consistent. Star man Ward.

Consistency is key, we need to find it. Ward all day long.

Rollercoaster start. Next step is to play Burrows/Ward further forward. Star man so far Bergstrom.

A mixed bag but promising signs in new formation. Ward.

Must do better underachieving. Star player so far Ward.

Middle of the table not bad after 10 games. Joe Ward.

Hot and cold performances so far, consistency will be key! Ben Thompson.

Potentially a top 2 team. Better than average start. Bergstrom.

Fast start, spluttered , signs of recovery. Bergstrom, future prem star.

Won five, lost five sums it up. Too inconsistent so far. Ward just edges Bergstrom for top player.