Peterborough United fans are full of confidence for next season as many believe they’ve upgraded the manager

Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United in action with Joe Williams of Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Many are comparing new manager Grant McCann favourably with old boss Darren Ferguson after his side had delivered a spirited display in a 1-1 draw at Bristol City on Saturday (April 9).

We asked Posh fans to discuss the City game and to state how confident they are about next season.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United in action with Robbie Cundy of Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Had plenty of chances to win today. Should also have won at Bournemouth. Small improvements, competing more away from home without crumbling.

@Kyle_Irving18

There’s a lot of work to do, but Posh fans must surely realise that we just weren’t ready for the Championship. Hopefully next season will be full of shall we/shan’t we optimism … and of course the possibility of a Wembley play-off final on a sunny day in May 2023. Marvellous!

@TobyWoody

Why wasn’t the club ready for the Championship? It’s been a long time since the Palace heartache, lots of investment since in all aspects of the club. To say ‘we just weren’t ready’ seems bizarre, we have 3 very experienced business owners, the club should have been 100% ready. I’m not yet encouraged ahead of next season. There’ll be at least 8 teams chasing 3 promotion spots, strength of squad will be critical, not necessarily the first 11 - too many get hung up on a starting 11. It’s the back up boys that will be the difference between mid-table obscurity or a chance of promotion.

@Fig428

So long as we don’t sell key players then I just don’t see how this team doesn’t score lots of goals next season, and the defenders are solid enough for L1. I’m confident.

@CrispLevi

Quietly confident right now. That will change when we sell JCH in the summer.

@swannyEDB

I’m not encouraged for next season. Think Geant McCann will approach L1 much like Fergie, but I expect the usual transfer merry go round and to start the season with a ‘newish’ squad in a VERY competitive league. I’m going for a play-off position finish at best.

@Jinksy6

You cant be encouraged about the unknown. If this was the squad then yes, but this is Posh!

@jimhicksuk

Gone are the 20 passes along the back line. Now we carry much more threat and are taking the game to teams more. Great to see and gives me hope for next season with McCann at the helm.

@PaulHow19538679

Privileged to watch a fighting team that never gave up!

@MichaelRutkows4

If we keep hold of JCH I’ll be confident about next season. Wish Fergie had quit before those crunch games in February then who know where we could be? McCann has changed the team massively.

@Alexnelson2004.

Very encouraged by the last couple of games. Just need to keep the majority of the squad rather than pick it apart.

@Askan37

Decent performance at Bristol City. Edwards was excellent.

@paul_gauntlett

The team have improved so much since McCann took over. We will most probably get relegated, but I’m looking forward to what he will do with the team over the summer. The confidence and determination has improved greatly to go into next season.

@CarolRo26469848

The chairman should have stopped being Mr Right/Mr Stubborn and got rid of Darren Ferguson at Christmas and given McCann a better shot at keeping us up. Not great today but overall performances 100 times better than under Ferguson.

@theperkins

The missing fight from the start of the season was present, but two poor teams. Improvement, but too little too late.

@DOC_RAY

Resilient. Point gained. Fair red card.

@TIMOver_Atkins

I think the players underestimate themselves, some of the positions and space we created yesterday was impressive IMO , but we just seem to lose composure at the wrong time and overthink what we’re going to do.