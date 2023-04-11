Posh players celebrate a goal for Jonson Clarke-Harris against Exeter with a Mick George mascot. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The supporters are certainly convinced Posh will win the local derby at Cambridge United on Saturday.

The PT asked three things of fans after the game. 1) A six-word match report, 2) A man of the match and 3) Predict the score at Cambridge United next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United in action against Exeter City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

1) First half supremacy, second half complacency, 2) Norburn, 3) 2-0 Posh – @TimOver_Atkins

1) Great win in tricky conditions, 2) Taylor. 3)1-1 – @paul_gauntlett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1) Made hard work of it, 2) Norburn/Taylor. 3) 2-0 Posh – @MNurrish

1) It’s in our own hands now, 2) Poku, 3) 2-1 Posh – @IrishSoapy.

Posh star Ephron Mason-Clark in the Exeter City penalty area. Photo: David Lowndes.

1) Did what we needed to do, 2) Taylor, 3) 2-0 Posh – @MattCasey111

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1) We look absolutely unstoppable, promotion incoming! 2) JCH, 3) 3-0 Posh – @beckyBoro

1) 3 points is all that matters, 2) Taylor, 3) 3-1 Posh – @bobbypat86

1) Good first half shaky 2nd half, 2) Poku, 3) 3-0 Posh – @jobcr27518800

2) It’s the results that matter now, 2) JCH, 3) 1-0 Posh – @eamonnduff

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1) Shaky, but a must win game, 2) EMC, 3) 3-1 Posh – @MichaelRealReed

1) Professional performances becoming a habit, 2) Taylor, 3) 2-0 Posh – @SidDay1

1) Controlled 1st half, but watch complacency, 2) Taylor, 3) 2-1 Posh - @jimhicksuk

1) Splendid first half, wobbly second half, 2) JCH, 3 1-0 Posh – @MichaelRutkows4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1) Job well done, great day overall. 2) EMC, 3) 2-0 Posh – @CrispLevi

1) Showed our quality and our resilience, 2) Taylor, 3) 3-0 Posh – @derren_cooper

1) Good win made harder than necessary, 2) Taylor (again), 3) 3-0 Posh – @PUFCChris

1) Got the job done. Rivals didn't, 2) Thompson, 3) 2-1 Posh - @PoshboyAlan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1) Got the job done, 2) Kent, 3) 1-1 – @Rutlandspinner

1) Blow winds and crack your cheeks, 2) Norburn, 3 2-1 Posh – @TobyWoody