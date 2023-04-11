Peterborough United fans are confident of victory at Cambridge United this weekend and they are growing increasingly positive about promotion
Promotion confidence is growing among Peterborough United fans after a six-point Easter weekend was completed with a 3-1 win over Exeter City at the Weston Homes Stadium.
The supporters are certainly convinced Posh will win the local derby at Cambridge United on Saturday.
The PT asked three things of fans after the game. 1) A six-word match report, 2) A man of the match and 3) Predict the score at Cambridge United next weekend.
All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…
1) First half supremacy, second half complacency, 2) Norburn, 3) 2-0 Posh – @TimOver_Atkins
1) Great win in tricky conditions, 2) Taylor. 3)1-1 – @paul_gauntlett.
1) Made hard work of it, 2) Norburn/Taylor. 3) 2-0 Posh – @MNurrish
1) It’s in our own hands now, 2) Poku, 3) 2-1 Posh – @IrishSoapy.
1) Did what we needed to do, 2) Taylor, 3) 2-0 Posh – @MattCasey111
1) We look absolutely unstoppable, promotion incoming! 2) JCH, 3) 3-0 Posh – @beckyBoro
1) 3 points is all that matters, 2) Taylor, 3) 3-1 Posh – @bobbypat86
1) Good first half shaky 2nd half, 2) Poku, 3) 3-0 Posh – @jobcr27518800
2) It’s the results that matter now, 2) JCH, 3) 1-0 Posh – @eamonnduff
1) Shaky, but a must win game, 2) EMC, 3) 3-1 Posh – @MichaelRealReed
1) Professional performances becoming a habit, 2) Taylor, 3) 2-0 Posh – @SidDay1
1) Controlled 1st half, but watch complacency, 2) Taylor, 3) 2-1 Posh - @jimhicksuk
1) Splendid first half, wobbly second half, 2) JCH, 3 1-0 Posh – @MichaelRutkows4
1) Job well done, great day overall. 2) EMC, 3) 2-0 Posh – @CrispLevi
1) Showed our quality and our resilience, 2) Taylor, 3) 3-0 Posh – @derren_cooper
1) Good win made harder than necessary, 2) Taylor (again), 3) 3-0 Posh – @PUFCChris
1) Got the job done. Rivals didn't, 2) Thompson, 3) 2-1 Posh - @PoshboyAlan
1) Got the job done, 2) Kent, 3) 1-1 – @Rutlandspinner
1) Blow winds and crack your cheeks, 2) Norburn, 3 2-1 Posh – @TobyWoody
1) Look like a team going up, 2) JCH, 3) 2-0 Posh – @lewisnicholls11