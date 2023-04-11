News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago NHS ‘cannot guarantee’ patient safety as junior doctors strike begins
30 minutes ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
36 minutes ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
1 hour ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
1 hour ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard
2 hours ago NASUWT votes in favour of abolishing Ofsted after teacher’s death

Peterborough United fans are confident of victory at Cambridge United this weekend and they are growing increasingly positive about promotion

Promotion confidence is growing among Peterborough United fans after a six-point Easter weekend was completed with a 3-1 win over Exeter City at the Weston Homes Stadium.

By Alan Swann
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read
Posh players celebrate a goal for Jonson Clarke-Harris against Exeter with a Mick George mascot. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Posh players celebrate a goal for Jonson Clarke-Harris against Exeter with a Mick George mascot. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh players celebrate a goal for Jonson Clarke-Harris against Exeter with a Mick George mascot. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The supporters are certainly convinced Posh will win the local derby at Cambridge United on Saturday.

The PT asked three things of fans after the game. 1) A six-word match report, 2) A man of the match and 3) Predict the score at Cambridge United next weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United in action against Exeter City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Jack Taylor of Peterborough United in action against Exeter City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Jack Taylor of Peterborough United in action against Exeter City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Most Popular

1) First half supremacy, second half complacency, 2) Norburn, 3) 2-0 Posh – @TimOver_Atkins

1) Great win in tricky conditions, 2) Taylor. 3)1-1 – @paul_gauntlett.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

1) Made hard work of it, 2) Norburn/Taylor. 3) 2-0 Posh – @MNurrish

1) It’s in our own hands now, 2) Poku, 3) 2-1 Posh – @IrishSoapy.

Posh star Ephron Mason-Clark in the Exeter City penalty area. Photo: David Lowndes.Posh star Ephron Mason-Clark in the Exeter City penalty area. Photo: David Lowndes.
Posh star Ephron Mason-Clark in the Exeter City penalty area. Photo: David Lowndes.

1) Did what we needed to do, 2) Taylor, 3) 2-0 Posh – @MattCasey111

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

1) We look absolutely unstoppable, promotion incoming! 2) JCH, 3) 3-0 Posh – @beckyBoro

1) 3 points is all that matters, 2) Taylor, 3) 3-1 Posh – @bobbypat86

1) Good first half shaky 2nd half, 2) Poku, 3) 3-0 Posh – @jobcr27518800

2) It’s the results that matter now, 2) JCH, 3) 1-0 Posh – @eamonnduff

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

1) Shaky, but a must win game, 2) EMC, 3) 3-1 Posh – @MichaelRealReed

1) Professional performances becoming a habit, 2) Taylor, 3) 2-0 Posh – @SidDay1

1) Controlled 1st half, but watch complacency, 2) Taylor, 3) 2-1 Posh - @jimhicksuk

1) Splendid first half, wobbly second half, 2) JCH, 3 1-0 Posh – @MichaelRutkows4

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

1) Job well done, great day overall. 2) EMC, 3) 2-0 Posh – @CrispLevi

1) Showed our quality and our resilience, 2) Taylor, 3) 3-0 Posh – @derren_cooper

1) Good win made harder than necessary, 2) Taylor (again), 3) 3-0 Posh – @PUFCChris

1) Got the job done. Rivals didn't, 2) Thompson, 3) 2-1 Posh - @PoshboyAlan

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

1) Got the job done, 2) Kent, 3) 1-1 – @Rutlandspinner

1) Blow winds and crack your cheeks, 2) Norburn, 3 2-1 Posh – @TobyWoody

1) Look like a team going up, 2) JCH, 3) 2-0 Posh – @lewisnicholls11

Twitter