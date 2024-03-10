Peterborough United fans are believers again thanks to a Knight on the attack and the goal power of JCH

Peterborough United fans are starting to believe in a top two finish again.
By Alan Swann
Published 10th Mar 2024, 10:00 GMT
Updated 10th Mar 2024, 11:00 GMT
Josh Knight of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Burton Albion. Joe Dent/theposh.com.Josh Knight of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Burton Albion. Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Josh Knight of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Burton Albion. Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Four wins in a row will do that to a fanbase who were pleased with how Posh ground out the latest three points on a horrible afternoon on a terrible pitch at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

The PT gave supporters six words to sum up the afternoon – almost everyone played by the rules – and they were asked to nominate a man of the match.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That highly sought after award was won by a landslide, although not by Archie Collins for a change.

Most Popular
Josh Knight of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Burton Albion. Joe Dent/theposh.com.Josh Knight of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Burton Albion. Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Josh Knight of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Burton Albion. Joe Dent/theposh.com.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X...

Lacklustre Posh. Bad pitch. Who cares? MOM Ronnie - @Imtomhutch

Tough pitch, resilient opposition, win secured. MOM Collins – @Deedz42

Just needed to get the win! MOM Knight – @jolleytv

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United scores at Burton Albion. Joe Dent/theposh.com.Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United scores at Burton Albion. Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United scores at Burton Albion. Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Got what we ultimately deserved. MOTM Knight – @DazMoody

Poor pitch, great result, momentum continues. MOM Knight – @Davidrbull2010.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We are back in the mix! Toss up between Knight and JCH for MOM – @davidwh1971

That was tough, but exciting. MOM Knight - @Werrington 2

Dug it out once again. MOM Josh Knight@paul_gauntlett

Good sides grind out vital wins. MOM Josh Knight – @IanJBryant

Best in the league, but vulnerable. MOM JCH – @Fig428

Patience paid off in the end. Knight MOM – @GazzaWilliams

Heavyweight JCH delivers knock out punches! MOM JCH – @MichaelRutkows4

Automatic promotion charge back on track. MOM Josh Knight – @derren_cooper

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Josh Knight epitomises this winning team. MOM Knight – @eddiedixon461

Substitutions vital part of modern game. MOM JCH – @TobyWoody

We are going up, simple as. MOTM: Knight – @ChazMcPosh

Posh hitting form at right time – @razorblue

This team is real class. It’s a horrible place to go to. To get over an equaliser and go on to win 3-1 is superb. Still in with a real chance of automatic still. Brilliant bounce with four wins after four defeats shows real character. Two big home games to enjoy hopefully – @CHAMM24

Fast Tempo. Possession Based. Going Up. MOM Josh Knight – @EdgarAllanPoe48

JCH. 90+6. Never forget! – @TheKittMatt

Very generous giving the ref 5/10 as it was the worst refereeing performance of the season – @derren_cooper

Related topics:Josh Knight