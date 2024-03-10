Josh Knight of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Burton Albion. Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Four wins in a row will do that to a fanbase who were pleased with how Posh ground out the latest three points on a horrible afternoon on a terrible pitch at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

The PT gave supporters six words to sum up the afternoon – almost everyone played by the rules – and they were asked to nominate a man of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That highly sought after award was won by a landslide, although not by Archie Collins for a change.

Josh Knight of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Burton Albion. Joe Dent/theposh.com.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X...

Lacklustre Posh. Bad pitch. Who cares? MOM Ronnie - @Imtomhutch

Tough pitch, resilient opposition, win secured. MOM Collins – @Deedz42

Just needed to get the win! MOM Knight – @jolleytv

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United scores at Burton Albion. Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Got what we ultimately deserved. MOTM Knight – @DazMoody

Poor pitch, great result, momentum continues. MOM Knight – @Davidrbull2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are back in the mix! Toss up between Knight and JCH for MOM – @davidwh1971

That was tough, but exciting. MOM Knight - @Werrington 2

Dug it out once again. MOM Josh Knight – @paul_gauntlett

Good sides grind out vital wins. MOM Josh Knight – @IanJBryant

Best in the league, but vulnerable. MOM JCH – @Fig428

Patience paid off in the end. Knight MOM – @GazzaWilliams

Heavyweight JCH delivers knock out punches! MOM JCH – @MichaelRutkows4

Automatic promotion charge back on track. MOM Josh Knight – @derren_cooper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Knight epitomises this winning team. MOM Knight – @eddiedixon461

Substitutions vital part of modern game. MOM JCH – @TobyWoody

We are going up, simple as. MOTM: Knight – @ChazMcPosh

Posh hitting form at right time – @razorblue

This team is real class. It’s a horrible place to go to. To get over an equaliser and go on to win 3-1 is superb. Still in with a real chance of automatic still. Brilliant bounce with four wins after four defeats shows real character. Two big home games to enjoy hopefully – @CHAMM24

Fast Tempo. Possession Based. Going Up. MOM Josh Knight – @EdgarAllanPoe48

JCH. 90+6. Never forget! – @TheKittMatt