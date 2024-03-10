Peterborough United fans are believers again thanks to a Knight on the attack and the goal power of JCH
Four wins in a row will do that to a fanbase who were pleased with how Posh ground out the latest three points on a horrible afternoon on a terrible pitch at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.
The PT gave supporters six words to sum up the afternoon – almost everyone played by the rules – and they were asked to nominate a man of the match.
That highly sought after award was won by a landslide, although not by Archie Collins for a change.
Lacklustre Posh. Bad pitch. Who cares? MOM Ronnie - @Imtomhutch
Tough pitch, resilient opposition, win secured. MOM Collins – @Deedz42
Just needed to get the win! MOM Knight – @jolleytv
Got what we ultimately deserved. MOTM Knight – @DazMoody
Poor pitch, great result, momentum continues. MOM Knight – @Davidrbull2010.
We are back in the mix! Toss up between Knight and JCH for MOM – @davidwh1971
That was tough, but exciting. MOM Knight - @Werrington 2
Dug it out once again. MOM Josh Knight – @paul_gauntlett
Good sides grind out vital wins. MOM Josh Knight – @IanJBryant
Best in the league, but vulnerable. MOM JCH – @Fig428
Patience paid off in the end. Knight MOM – @GazzaWilliams
Heavyweight JCH delivers knock out punches! MOM JCH – @MichaelRutkows4
Automatic promotion charge back on track. MOM Josh Knight – @derren_cooper
Josh Knight epitomises this winning team. MOM Knight – @eddiedixon461
Substitutions vital part of modern game. MOM JCH – @TobyWoody
We are going up, simple as. MOTM: Knight – @ChazMcPosh
Posh hitting form at right time – @razorblue
This team is real class. It’s a horrible place to go to. To get over an equaliser and go on to win 3-1 is superb. Still in with a real chance of automatic still. Brilliant bounce with four wins after four defeats shows real character. Two big home games to enjoy hopefully – @CHAMM24
Fast Tempo. Possession Based. Going Up. MOM Josh Knight – @EdgarAllanPoe48
JCH. 90+6. Never forget! – @TheKittMatt
Very generous giving the ref 5/10 as it was the worst refereeing performance of the season – @derren_cooper