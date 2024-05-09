Posh fans during the play-off semi-final second-leg against Oxford United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United fans reacted with great positivity despite their League One play-off semi-final defeat to Oxford United.

There was some disappointment at missing out on a great chance to return to the Championship, and some concern there could now be a firesale of players, but that was more than balanced by a recognition of the entertainment served up by a terrific young team.

Here are some of the comments made to @PTAlanSwann on X after the Posh season came to and on a Wednesday night...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middle of the pack for wages, youngest average age in the league, 63 games played all with 15 outright first team players… all that and we smash past our pre-season expectations. Consistent positivity from the supporters, elevating players through chanting. A special season – @HarryAnders272

Malik Mothersille and Kwame Poku at the end of the match against Oxford. Photo David Lowndes.

Very proud of this young squad and if it is to be broken up for whatever reason, and I sincerely hope it isn’t, I have full faith in Fergie and Darragh getting the recruitment right and kicking us on again – @derren_cooper

Very enjoyable season and the club did itself proud. However it will always be looked back on as a season of ‘what ifs’ – @pufcpoku

Some real improvement from players like Randall, Burrows and Knight which is a credit to the coaching staff. Next season will be more difficult, so we will probably still look at this season as a missed opportunity, despite finishing higher than most predicted – @romysdad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The season has a whole has to be considered successful. Obviously losing out on promotion is disappointing, but it was a season that ended with a more than deserved play-off spot, some really outstanding displays along the way, plus a victory and trophy at Wembley – @thebeakerbro.

Joel Randall and Harrison Burrows after the game against Oxford. Photo David Lowndes.

An odd season as we were the league’s leading scorers yet I found it hard to see where the next goal was coming from! I am not that disappointed – we were just about good enough to go up but nowhere near good enough to stay up! – @TobyWoody

Loved watching us this season, one of the best squads I’ve seen. Main issue this season was despite being top scorers, we never looked like actually scoring! Too many missed chances and too many players scared to shoot – @daniel_roee

The RJJ ‘experiment’ needs to end, we need a proper striker. The season overall was a lot better than expected – @Nimrod57

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In totality it exceeded expectations. However a missed opportunity as that’s a great side and a shame we won’t see 6 or 7 of them in a Posh shirt again – @Mikeegee70

If the rumours of Alfie May nearly joining us last summer are true, we would have finished as champions with someone as clinical as him up front. That being said I believe this season has been a success and we exceeded expectation – @_Ghostwritr.

Lack of squad depth was factor as to ask those players to play nearly every game was tough on them, and even though we were top scorers we clearly missed a more clinical centre forward. But it’s been some of the best football I have seen at Posh, and a winning day out at Wembley was great. Last night was some of the worst cheating and time wasting I have seen ever at a game and inept officials allowed it to happen – @razorblue.

Inept and weak refereeing did not lose us the tie. Morons throwing pyros didn’t either. Neither helped, but great defending by the opposition plus a lack of quality with final balls did. Plus a bit of luck missing. Still a very good season and a pleasant surprise. A loveable bunch – @adi_mowles

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If we could keep all the players, I'd be confident about next season and I reckon we'd have a good go at it. Likely outcome though is 4-5 out, replaced by academy players and gems from lower leagues. It's the Posh way, but I feel we are so close to truly great things with this squad – @matt_pufc

This is one of the most entertaining Posh sides I’ve watched in the 40+ years I’ve been going. Not quite enough of a killer instinct at times up front, but definitely exceeded my expectations of them this season. Not sure how many will start for us next season unfortunately – @garynormanphoto

Great season that exceeded expectations for what was billed as a ‘rebuild’ season with a very young squad. Silverware won at Wembley. Finished fourth in the league. Missed out on the play-off final by a single goal. Just hope we can keep a squad together and build for next season – @TheKittMatt

Frustrating night, should have taken more risks when time was running out. Too predictable, and teams have worked out how to contain us. Back to square one, trust the process – @poshpanther

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Very enjoyable season, played some fantastic football. A fox in the box 20 goal a season striker would have took us into the Championship. Whether or not that man was JCH, we will never know. As for the two play-off games, sadly the front four didn't deliver. On to next season! – @davidrbull 2010

Let’s be honest, no-one expected us to achieve what we did as mid-table was the pre season aim. It’ been a terrific ride. Yes, we will lose players, but we can rebuild again. Whoever is in the shirt will get my full support – @nickat.

Enjoyed this season as one of the best for entertainment and commitment. Just a pity we can’t keep a team together for 2 seasons as finances won’t allow this, shame. Proud to be Posh though – @jeanneventers.

Not scoring enough cost us automatics and ultimately the play-offs. Some amazing moments over the course of the season. Away from the pitch one huge positive has been the number of those in their late teens/early 20s supporting Posh. Lifeblood of the club moving forward – @BerridgeP4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not to be. Maybe one game to far for this young squad who have been playing some great football this season. Burrows again giving his all last night, and the future looks bright for next season. New pitch, new striker, and we can finish in the top 2 – @tpdDunn

As disappointing as last night ended up, the lads have exceeded expectations and given us Posh fans plenty of brilliant moments this season. Unfortunately in the world of League 1 football I now fear we will lose the backbone of this young team with offers coming in for several of them – @lawes_ian

Silverware won, young squad, I don't think they've done bad really. Hopefully a few big names to come in to help the youngsters on the field – @MattAll82111727.

Punched above our weight all season, Fergie proving yet again he's a perfect fit for Posh. We've missed a clinical striker all season and that really needs addressing – @Jinksy6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost 5 hours playing Oxford in past few weeks, and 1 goal scored despite our great scoring record tells a story, but what a entertaining and enjoyable season. I love our style of play and long may it continue. Thanks to all at Posh, so proud they are my team – @buckrodgersposh

You’ll never meet such a limited team again in the playoffs. Massive opportunity wasted. Needed a change of tactics much earlier. Far too slow to react again – @punkonline

Disappointing last night, but a great season overall, considering our expectations at the start – @SteveDilley1

Too big an ask to expect a young squad to play high-risk football consistently over sixty games. This time anyways – @Paul_Cyclops

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Season was an unqualified success given where we thought we may be. Am sure a number will never be seen in a Posh shirt again. Good luck and thanks to those moving on. Let's see what replacements come in – @Rutlandspinner

With a more clinical 20+ goal striker, we'd have got automatics. Nevertheless, proud of the team and fully trust Darragh and the team to get the recruitment right once again – @NorfolkPoshUTP