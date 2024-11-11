Peterborough United fans angry with late postponement of Charlton Athletic fixture
The match was officially postponed on Sunday after a third Charlton player was called up for an international squad giving the out-of-form Londoners the chance to call off their game with Posh at the Valley.
The three Charlton players called up are Karoy Anderson, Kaheim Dixon and Thierry Small. Anderson has appeared in 10 League One games this season, Small has appeared in nine and Dixon one.
Many Posh fans had already bought tickets for the match as well as train tickets to take them to London. The match will now played in midweek, probably in the New Year.
Posh fans took to social media to express their frustration, although Charlton fans were also quick to remind everyone they travelled to London Road for a game recently that was called off 90 minutes before kick-off. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony paid for the travel of any Charlton fan who came to the rearranged match.
Football is literally finished. No away game left this year on a Saturday – @kevincook77
Not a thought for the fans who have already bought train tickets – @adi_mowles
I don’t understand. The players Charlton have had selected didn’t stop them from playing in the last international break. One of them has played two games in the first team too I believe? Hardly be a miss – @CraigIsted
Shocking that they are allowed to do that well after the squads have been announced, probably as much to do with us being in good form – @ANDYCHAPMAN67
These international postponements at the last minute are getting a joke. Having to get refunds for travel and match tickets every time is beyond a joke. The FA need to get a grip over this for lower league clubs as it cannot go on. No doubt we will be affected by TV again in 2025 – @ChestneyS
Who’s paying for my trains then? – @PUFC7
Shambolic by Charlton – @JackLenton7
Absolutely ridiculous calling it off this late! Shambles – @alyn_line
Joking! 6 days before the game. Train tickets and match tickets already purchased – @lowestoftposh
Booked two days annual leave, paid for train tickets, paid for match ticket and it gets cancelled 6 days before. Absolute shambles – @BR_22_
At least the players get a chance to rest up and if anyone’s got injuries or anything they can rest up and be back 100% for Reading so I don’t mind at all _ @MIchaelRealRead.
6 days before, clowns, bet you’re not gonna be willing to refund people who already booked travel etc – @jjoshoo
Anyone who blames Charlton clearly need educating. Players can be on international standby until the week of game. How many times do England call up a player on the week of the game because of injury? – @posh_cmon
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.