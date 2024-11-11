Charlton Athletic FC (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images).

Peterborough United fans have reacted with anger on social media to the late postponement of next Saturday’s scheduled League One fixture at Charlton Athletic.

The match was officially postponed on Sunday after a third Charlton player was called up for an international squad giving the out-of-form Londoners the chance to call off their game with Posh at the Valley.

The three Charlton players called up are Karoy Anderson, Kaheim Dixon and Thierry Small. Anderson has appeared in 10 League One games this season, Small has appeared in nine and Dixon one.

Many Posh fans had already bought tickets for the match as well as train tickets to take them to London. The match will now played in midweek, probably in the New Year.

Posh fans took to social media to express their frustration, although Charlton fans were also quick to remind everyone they travelled to London Road for a game recently that was called off 90 minutes before kick-off. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony paid for the travel of any Charlton fan who came to the rearranged match.

Football is literally finished. No away game left this year on a Saturday – @kevincook77

Not a thought for the fans who have already bought train tickets – @adi_mowles

I don’t understand. The players Charlton have had selected didn’t stop them from playing in the last international break. One of them has played two games in the first team too I believe? Hardly be a miss – @CraigIsted

Shocking that they are allowed to do that well after the squads have been announced, probably as much to do with us being in good form – @ANDYCHAPMAN67

These international postponements at the last minute are getting a joke. Having to get refunds for travel and match tickets every time is beyond a joke. The FA need to get a grip over this for lower league clubs as it cannot go on. No doubt we will be affected by TV again in 2025 – @ChestneyS

Who’s paying for my trains then? – @PUFC7

Shambolic by Charlton – @JackLenton7

Absolutely ridiculous calling it off this late! Shambles – @alyn_line

Joking! 6 days before the game. Train tickets and match tickets already purchased – @lowestoftposh

Booked two days annual leave, paid for train tickets, paid for match ticket and it gets cancelled 6 days before. Absolute shambles – @BR_22_

At least the players get a chance to rest up and if anyone’s got injuries or anything they can rest up and be back 100% for Reading so I don’t mind at all _ @MIchaelRealRead.

6 days before, clowns, bet you’re not gonna be willing to refund people who already booked travel etc – @jjoshoo

Anyone who blames Charlton clearly need educating. Players can be on international standby until the week of game. How many times do England call up a player on the week of the game because of injury? – @posh_cmon