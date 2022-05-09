All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.
High: QPR away
Low: Reading at home. It wasn’t a bad performance, but as that final whistle went a lot of my belief in staying up evaporated.
@HarryAnders272
High: Ronnie Edwards
Low: Chairman disparaging local media following relegation
@EasterlyView
High: QPR away with my Posh family
Low: Sheffield Utd away was so disappointing ... fear of things to come.
@TOPCAT8787
High: Emergence of Edwards, Burrows and potentially RJJ as Championship level players
Low: The number of 90+min goals conceded that have probably cost us survival. Hold on against Birmingham away and Cardiff home and we're level with Reading.
@Dave_Adcock
High: Beating QPR three times.
Low: Injuries to key players.
@andyjimmyfisher
High: Ronnie Edwards
Low: Preston (A) (Top of a very, very long list!).
@Fig428
High: Before kick off away at Luton
Low: Full time away at Luton.
@PUFCChris
High: Beating Birmingham at home 3-0.
Low: Birmingham away 2-0 up with 5 to play and drawing 2-2 felt like a defeat.
@theperkins
High: The away days at some amazing stadiums with history.
Low: Some of the friction between some fans and owners.
@juppy95
High: Good days out with friends
Low: The football.
@DayPaul84
High: Beating Blackpool 5-0
Low: Fans turning on our excellent owners.
@dalerout
High: QPR at home in the league, actually thought we were going to kick on!
Low: Cardiff away, confirmed that we were heading for relegation!
@davidwh1971
High: Ronnie Edwards
Low: So many gutless, clueless away shows before Fergie fell on his sword.
@Rutlandspinner
High: Dembele’s winner against Derby.
Low: ‘That’ free-kick away at Cardiff where nobody knew what to do.
@PeterboroughJoe
High: Fergie going
Low: Fergie still here at Christmas.
@johncracknell3
High: Highlight: Grant McCann’s’ reappointment.
Low: Too many poor away days; Luton, Swansea, Cardiff, Coventry, etc, etc.
@JamesGWesley
High: Posh fans’ support despite the season we've had.
Low: Losing our identity and coming away from the attacking philosophy that's done us well before.
@PaddySkinhead
High: Seeing Man City come to London Road and a good Posh performance
Low: Birmingham away. It was then I realised we were definitely going down.
@paul_gauntlett
High: Not getting battered by City in the cup.
Low: League performances in general.
@Jinksy6
High: Blackpool at home
Low: Sheffield Utd away (although there are many to choose from)!
@SteveDilley1
High: Derby at home
Low: Derby away when it became reality we were down.
@Alexnelson2004
High: Last minute winner v Derby
Low: Home defeat to Hull. We made them look like Brazil from the 70's
@NJG_UTP