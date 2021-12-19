Peterborough United fans after Blackpool defeat: “Waiting for the chairman’s excuses, is Fergie the right man for the job? Sell Dembele and rebuild for next season, get rid of some deadwood, sign some athletes and please start shooting!’

Josh Knight of Peterborough United stops Josh Bowler of Blackpool as Ronnie Edwards looks on. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh went down 3-1 at Blackpool after failing to make the most of plenty of possession before conceding two late goals.

That led Posh fans to want to sell goalscorer Siriki Dembele, re-assess manager Darren Ferguson’s position and sign some strikers in the January transfer window.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Posh skipper Oliver Norburn in action against Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Think Fergie has been honest and fair in his interviews this season, not like the days when he was first here finding excuses. Team might be playing to its max currently as bar Dembele it’s poor on paper with few proven Championship players and it’s showing. Interesting January ahead.

@Sweeney95Alex

Standard pathetic awayday performance.

@Kyle_Irving18

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson talks to his players during a break in play at Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

We need to get rid of some deadwood here, sign some players who actually have quality in forward areas. Prem loans are a must and not someone from Hampton and Richmond for example.

@Alexnelson2004

We are down. Sell Dembele and try and offload JCH. Build a squad with a different manager to have another go.

@DOC_RAY

Oh wow. With our terrible away form, and let’s be honest not many of us expected that to change today, we should have asked to postpone.

@CraigIsted

Just don’t think Ferguson has the ability to get the best out of these players at this level and that being said massive recruitment drive needed in January.

@DANPUFC1988

According to DMAC after the Millwall game, because he’s ‘head of recruitment’ and we had 5 new recruits in the team that’s a big factor in why we won. Would love to know how he’ll dodge today’s defeat with the same players. Pass the buck excuses pending!

@robjb86

Loans are key. It’s something

@DMAC102 didn’t want to do, which I understand. Let Fergie and Barry do the legwork as I’m sure we can all think of a club that might be able to help.

@ChrisCook1979

Not great 1st half of season. But with a few additions in January, and the bottom of the league being very close, and our decent home form, I really do believe we will survive. I’m sticking with my optimism.

@Scarboroughsss

Pace, Power and size. Athletes needed.

@DazMoody

Who can we bring in? We can pay the fee but not the wages. So we go to plan A which is ‘gems’ from non league and League Two on low wages and we pray. I suggest we plan for League One, cash in on Dembele and prep for a promotion push next season.

@Pjcashman

With an average of 0.82 pts per game after 23 matches, Fergie will be the luckiest manager alive if he is still in charge come end of season. Forget full backs we need goal scorers!

@frankie198311

Keeping the ball and spraying it out wide when in possession on the edge of the area is coached. JUST HAVE A SHOT! Fed up of seeing us mess about in possession when we are in the relegation zone. If you don’t shoot, you don’t score!

@Jinksy6

We played ok. Again. It’s just mindset now. Fans will obviously be annoyed, but a couple of wins and we’ll be out of the relegation zone. We have the players. A bit of luck and by end of January things will look a lot better.

@poshforever2

14 defeats in 23 games. If we didn’t beat Millwall last week surely Fergie would have gone? @AdammortonJ

Fans slag off Fergie when actually I think he’s probably over achieved with this current squad in the Championship. Knight, Tomlinson & JCH awful. Norburn not at his best, but has been great up until now.

Posh need decent, accomplished players & quickly.

@PaulGC84

Errors from keeper and Norburn ensured Blackpool went in level at half time! Too much playing around the back cost us late goals! Need to be seeing more from Taylor , JCH and Grant! If we lose Dembele in January it’s game over!

@davidwh1971

So disappointing. There’s hardly a fag paper between Posh & most opponents for 75 minutes, yet the it’s the other 15 where Posh continue to lose. Today’s reticence to shoot on the edge of the box (once again!) cost another 3pts, it needs addressing urgently-with another, new striker.

@Fig428

Someone who can finish with a good attacking and defensive workrate would do in January.