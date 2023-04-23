Peterborough United fans accept the better team won, but they didn't accept playing without fight or desire
Peterborough United fans accepted their team was second-best against an outstanding Ipswich Town side at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
But they found it less easy to accept a perceived lack of fight and aggression in such a high stakes game.
The 3-0 win kept Ipswich in second place and bang on course for automatic promotion, while the defeat sent Posh spinning out of the play-off places with just two matches to go.
All comments and man-of-the-match nominations to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...
Second best in every single department. MOM EMC – @MattCasey111
Passing the ball across the back line is fine provided it's done at pace, but too many are either slow in the mind or just not up to it – @ianstimson1
Like watching games from last season in the champ. MOM Mason-Clark - @aderandall
Huge gulf in class and too slow. MOM Mason-Clark - @MNurrish]
A toss up between Norburn and EMC for man of the match. The rest had no fight and were gutless for a second Saturday in a row. We got to turn up next week now or we will end on a whimper – @UptAdam
Formation gamble didn't pay off and Norburn yellow forced Fergie's hand at half time. Too much passing backwards, short play out from the back and taking of free kicks too quickly. Composure is a big weakness. MOM Mason-Clark – @ChrisHurst2
Didn’t lay a glove on them. Struggled to beat the press and seemed unable to press them. MOM EMC – @StevenAdams2
Outplayed and not ruthless with our chances. MOM EMC – @paul_gauntlett
Outclassed on the pitch and in the stands. Mason-Clark, the only one who looked half interested – @Dines_11
Boys vs men match. Too many players booking their sun beds so avoided tackles that might have injured them. MOM Peter Burrow for taking so much flak from Ipswich fans – @MichaelRutkows4
Sorry to say that Ipswich were different gravy to us. Stats show we had more possession, but most of that was in our own box. Gallant effort, season gone. Interested to see who stays – @RutlandSpinner
Showed us what a good team looked like. MOM Mason Clark, only one who was interested – @AlexNelson2004
Ipswich far better. We are a League 1 side top to bottom. MOM Norburn – @TobyWoody
We’ve played worse and won – @capper_mike
We weren't bad, they were just very good. We seem to be running out of steam at the wrong time unfortunately MOM Mason-Clark – @Mark9697
Not good enough against a much better team. MOM Mason-Clark – @CHAMM24
Need to play out and out wingers in our last two games. We had absolutely no width today due to our wing backs playing to deep and being pressed on every occasion forcing them to pass backwards. MOM. Edwards – @1_ferguson
Impressed with Ipswich. Their first touch and movement was far superior to ours. We tried and had a couple of goid chances. MOM EMC – @BaldeyAl
Gave Ipswich too much respect and didn’t get at them. Also missed chances at crucial times – @wantafriendly