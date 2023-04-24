News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Emmerdale star dies after ‘heart failure’
43 minutes ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
1 hour ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
2 hours ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them

Peterborough United fan charged after spitting incident during Ipswich match

The incident occurred shortly after Ipswich Town had taken the lead against Peterborough United.

By Ben Jones
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 19:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:52 BST
Ipswich Town's Wes Burns was the subject of the spit. Photo: Joe Dent.Ipswich Town's Wes Burns was the subject of the spit. Photo: Joe Dent.
Ipswich Town's Wes Burns was the subject of the spit. Photo: Joe Dent.

A Peterborough United fan has now been charged after appearing to spit at an Ipswich player on Saturday afternoon (March 22).

The 46-year-old man was arrested shortly after the 17th minute of the match at the Weston Homes Stadium when the visitors took the lead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Video footage appears to show a man getting upfront his seat before spitting in the direction of Wes Burns, who was celebrating putting his side 1-0 ahead.

Burns was celebrating in front of the Main Stand at the time, cupping his hands to his ears.

Most Popular

A Cambridgeshire Police statement released on Monday morning said: “We have since charged a 46-year-old man with a Section five Public Order offence. He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on May 12.”

A Posh club statement at the time said: “The football club can confirm that a gentleman was arrested by police following an incident after the first goal scored by Ipswich Town this afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There is no place in the game for incidents like that. The club would like to thank the police for swiftly dealing with it.”

An Ipswich club spokesperson thanked Posh for their quick response.

They said: “Peterborough couldn’t have dealt with the matter any better, they dealt with it swiftly, promptly and that’s the end of the matter in terms of the club.

“Obviously we don’t think it’s acceptable that supporters want to spit or get involved with players but we can’t thank Peterborough and the authorities more for how well they dealt with it, and that should be the end of the matter.”

Related topics:IpswichPeterboroughCambridgeshire Police