Former Peterborough United goalkeeper Luke McGee has joined Derby County on loan. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh

Goalkeepers: Will Norris, Will Blackmore.

Defenders: Dan Butler, Nathanael Ogbeta, Kell Watts, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Nathan Thompson.

Peterborough United have come close to signing Randell Williams in the past. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Midfielders: Jeando Fuchs, Oliver Norburn, Hector Kyprianou, Jack Taylor, Ben Thompson, Harrison Burrows, Joel Randall, Joe Ward.

Forwards: Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones, Kabongo Tshimanga, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

This is the squad Posh have assembled to fight to be in those play-off places come May. They currently sit two points outside having played a game more than sixth-placed Barnsley who visit Oxford on Wednesday night.

As January windows go, Posh have done pretty well to bring in players in most of the areas they were lacking in, namely in goal, at full-back and upfront after the sale of Jack Marriott.

The club would have loved another centre-back but Newcastle just would not play ball over the loan deal for Kell Watts. That injury does leave Ferguson's options somewhat limited if he wanted to go to a back three and Posh may need to call back Charlie O’Connell from his loan at Woking in an injury is picked up in that area.

Here's how January played out for Posh’s play-off rivals in the top half of the table:

Derby County

Ins: Tony Springett (loan from Norwich), Luke McGee (loan from Forest Green), Harvey White (loan from Spurs).

The club did most of their business in the summer and paid out a lot on wages so no surprise to see a slightly quieter January. They have added two youngsters thought of highly at their parent clubs and ex-Posh keeper Luke McGee as what appears to be a third choice.

VERDICT: A bit of flair added to an already strong squad

Bolton Wanderers

Ins: Randell Williams (Hull), Cameron Jerome (Luton), Victor Adeboyejo (Burton), Shola Shotetire (loan from Man United), Dan Nlundulu (loan from Southampton), Luke Mbete (loan from Man City).

Outs: Dapo Afolayan (St Pauli), Will Aimson (Exeter), Kieran Sadlier (loan to Leyton Orient).

The busiest side and have seemingly signalled their intention to hoof their way out of the league with the signing of three big forwards in Jerome, Adeboyejo and Nlundulu- the latter two both bullying Posh’s centre halves for their former clubs this season. Plenty of goals and creativity have been added.

VERDICT: Good business

Barnsley

Ins: Barry Cotter (Shamrock Rovers), Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock), Adam Hayton (Spurs) Harry Isted (loan from Luton), Max Watters (loan from Cardiff), Bobby Thomas (loan from Burnley), Jon Russell (Huddersfield)-.

More youth and relative inexperience added to their ranks but they have added bodies in defence and Watters could turn out to be a shrewd signing at League One level and is a former Posh target.

VERDICT: Could go either way

Wycombe Wanderers

Ins: Harvey Cartwright (loan from Hull), Chem Campbell (loan from Wolves).

Outs: Sullay Kaikai (MK), Anis Mehmeti (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Stevenage).

The sale of the excellent Mehmeti- believed to be for around £1m- has undoubtedly weakened the squad and their chances of playing any attractive football. He does not appear to have been replaced and Cartwright it is unlikely to displace number one Max Stryjek.

VERDICT: In a weaker position

Shrewsbury Town

Ins: Killian Phillips (loan from Crystal Palace).

Just a young midfielder in for a team who are punching above their weight after some intelligent business in the summer.

VERDICT: Status quo

Exeter City

Ins: Will Aimson (Bolton), Kevin McDonald (unattached), James Scott (Hull).

Outs: Timothee Dieng (Gillingham).

Aimson and Kevin McDonald bring some good experience with them, McDonald in particular with plenty of Championship and League One games but losing Dieng to big-spenders Gillingham is an unexpected blow though.

VERDICT: Have done well to keep hold of goal sources Sam Nombe and Jevani Brown.

Portsmouth

Ins: Ryley Towler (Bristol City), Matt Macey (loan from Luton), Di’shon Bernard (loan from Man United), Paddy Lane (Fleetwood).

Outs: Michael Morrison (Cambridge)

Winger Lane is one of the EFL’s brightest prospects and Bernard played in the Championship last season. They have also picked up a new towering centre-half and goalkeeper, who showed their worth against Posh last week.

VERDICT: Improvements right throughout the spine of the team

Bristol Rovers

Ins: Grant Ward (Blackpool), Calum McDonald (Stockport), Ellery Balcombe (loan from Brentford), Jarrell Quansah (loan from Liverpool), Lamare Bogarde (loan from Aston Villa).

Fans were just delighted to keep hold of Aaron Collins after a cryptic Instagram post had them sweating. Four young players have also been brought in to try and sure up one of the league's worst defences.