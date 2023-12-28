Peterborough United are determined to end an outstanding 2023 with another victory.

Posh celebrate a goal at Barnsley in August. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have won 31 and lost just 13 of their 58 competitive matches this year, scoring 107 goals.

But finishing an exceptional year with a win won’t be easy as League One promotion rivals Barnsley are the visitors to the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday (7.45pm) for a battle between the two top scoring teams in the division.

Posh are second, five places, but only four points, ahead of Barnsley who also have a game in hand. Posh are unbeaten in their last seven League One matches, while Barnsley haven’t lost any of their last six.

Kwame Poku scores for Posh at Barnsley in August. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “I expected Barnsley would be around the promotion battle this season. They lost a manager after losing the play-off final last season, but they have a lot of the same players still at the club.

"They have a manager in Neill Collins who I used to manage at Preston and his team play in the same competitive way as he did.

"He did a great job in MSL in the United States and deserved the job he got at Barnsley, and he’s done well there.

"He has a good squad with a lot of good options up front. Having watched them they are probably better suited to playing away from home so it is bound to be a tough game for us.

"We respect every opposition and prepare properly, but really we concentrate on our own performance. You’ll finish where you deserve to finish in the table.

"We played well to win up there early in the season and I am sure we will be fresh and ready for Friday’s match.

"We were disappointed not to win Boxing Day, but the performance was still good. We just need to get two goals up in a game and finish teams off when we have the chance.”

Posh drew 2-2 at home to lowly Reading on Boxing Day.