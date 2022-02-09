Peterborough United FA Cup tickets latest and the players who will miss the tie with Manchester City

Posh skipper Oliver Norburn.

The prices, and how to purchase the tickets, will be revealed when those negotiations have finished, but it’s unlikely to be today (Wednesday).

Posh will have a capacity of around 13,200 for the game which is expected to take place early in March. The club are expected to use their priority points system for the sale of tickets

The tie is expected to be televised. Once confirmed the date of the fixture will be known.

Posh skipper Oliver Norburn will miss the big game against Manchester City because of suspension.

Norburn has collected a yellow card in each of Posh’s FA Cup ties against Bristol Rovers and QPR so automatically received a one-game ban for the competition.

On-loan forward Callum Morton will not be eligible having played for Fleetwood in an earlier round.