Peterborough United FA Cup first round date confirmed, FA Youth Cup draw, and Burton Albion ticket information

By Alan Swann
Published 10th Oct 2025, 12:58 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 16:14 BST
Action from Cardiff City v Posh on the opening day of the League One season. Photo Francis Nel Getty Images.
Action from Cardiff City v Posh on the opening day of the League One season. Photo Francis Nel Getty Images.
Peterborough United will play League One rivals Cardiff City in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday November 1 at the Weston Homes Stadium (3pm kick off).

The tie was not selected for live TV coverage.

Posh will host Lincoln City in the first round of the FA Youth Cup on a date to be confirmed.

A limited number of tickets are now available to Posh fans to purchase at Saturday’s League One match at Burton Albion. Posh sold 910 tickets in advance of the game which kicks off at 12.30pm.

