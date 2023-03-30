Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale (right).

Those accounts were due to be filed on March 31 (tomorrow), but Posh have been granted a three-month extension.

Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale said: “Accounts were due on March 31st, however we asked for and have been granted a 3-month extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent impact on staffing levels.

"The request was granted without issue.”

It's been a difficult week off the field for Posh after London Road Peterborough Properties Ltd - the company that owns the club’s ground – entered receivership over an unpaid debt of £6.6 million.

But the Posh owners have stated the next set of accounts will show a profit and a substantial decrease in the size of the club’s debt.

Reducing the debt further will be a priority for the club in the next 12 months.