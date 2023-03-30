News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United explain reason for a delayed filing of the club accounts

Peterborough United FC have blamed Covid for the delayed filing of their accounts for the year ending June 30, 2022.

By Alan Swann
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read
Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale (right).
Those accounts were due to be filed on March 31 (tomorrow), but Posh have been granted a three-month extension.

Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale said: “Accounts were due on March 31st, however we asked for and have been granted a 3-month extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent impact on staffing levels.

"The request was granted without issue.”

It's been a difficult week off the field for Posh after London Road Peterborough Properties Ltd - the company that owns the club’s ground – entered receivership over an unpaid debt of £6.6 million.

Receivership

But the Posh owners have stated the next set of accounts will show a profit and a substantial decrease in the size of the club’s debt.

Reducing the debt further will be a priority for the club in the next 12 months.

The last set of published Posh accounts for the year ending June 2021 showed a loss of £1.088 million which was down from £3.46 million the previous year.

