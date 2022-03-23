Peterborough United expecting big things from £100k defender next season

Peterborough United are expecting big things next season from defender Joe Tomlinson.

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 1:49 pm
Joe Tomlinson in Championship action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 21 year-old moved to London Road from National League Eastleigh last summer for a six-figure fee, but started just three Championship matches before he was sent on loan to League Two promotion-chasers Swindon Town.

Tomlinson made a great impact in Wiltshire before picking up an injury and was this week rewarded with an EFL young player of the year award.

“Joe is everything you want in a modern full-back/wing-back,” Posh chief Darragh MacAnthony stated on his Hard Truth podcast. “That’s one position we do not have to worry about next season. It was £100k well spent and Grant McCann will love him. He’s been protected from this season, but we expect him to go well next year. He’s a lovely lad as well.”

Tomlinson is currently recovering from a groin injury.

Hard Truth podcast

