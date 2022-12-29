Will Blackmore in action for Posh at Charlton on Boxing Day. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

On-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom was yesterday still feeling the after effects of the virus that kept him out of the 1-1 draw at Charlton Athletic on Boxing Day.

And Posh would prefer to get some match practice into on-loan Hull City goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright before throwing him into the League One fray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackmore made his full Football League debut at the Valley and performed well.

Goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"I had no hesitation in throwing Will in at Charlton,” Posh boss Grant McCann said. “And Mark Tyler (goalkeeper coach) said Will was ready and I was delighted with how he played.

"I’m all for giving young players a chance. I’ve done it throughout my managerial career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will assess Lucas today, but he was still feeling ill on Wednesday.

"With Harvey I’d like to see him play a couple of matches before he is considered. He hasn’t played any football since our EFL Trophy game against Stevenage in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We are trying to arrange a friendly for January 7 as we don’t have a fixture that weekend and we will ask Hull if Harvey can play against their under 21s next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have three good young goalkeepers here now.”

Cartwright’s sole Posh appearances was that EFL Trophy defeat at home to Stevenage. He has been struggling with a thigh injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bergstrom had started every League One game for Posh until Boxing Day, but he had lost form in his most recent appearances.

Forward Joel Randall has trained after missing the Charlton match, but is still not 100 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad