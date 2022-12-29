Peterborough United expected to stick with their rookie goalkeeper for MK Dons test
Inexperienced goalkeeper Will Blackmore looks set to retain his place in the Peterborough United starting line-up for the visit of MK Dons to the Weston Homes Stadium on Thursday (7.45pm kick off).
On-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom was yesterday still feeling the after effects of the virus that kept him out of the 1-1 draw at Charlton Athletic on Boxing Day.
And Posh would prefer to get some match practice into on-loan Hull City goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright before throwing him into the League One fray.
Blackmore made his full Football League debut at the Valley and performed well.
"I had no hesitation in throwing Will in at Charlton,” Posh boss Grant McCann said. “And Mark Tyler (goalkeeper coach) said Will was ready and I was delighted with how he played.
"I’m all for giving young players a chance. I’ve done it throughout my managerial career.
"We will assess Lucas today, but he was still feeling ill on Wednesday.
"With Harvey I’d like to see him play a couple of matches before he is considered. He hasn’t played any football since our EFL Trophy game against Stevenage in August.
"We are trying to arrange a friendly for January 7 as we don’t have a fixture that weekend and we will ask Hull if Harvey can play against their under 21s next week.
"We have three good young goalkeepers here now.”
Cartwright’s sole Posh appearances was that EFL Trophy defeat at home to Stevenage. He has been struggling with a thigh injury.
Bergstrom had started every League One game for Posh until Boxing Day, but he had lost form in his most recent appearances.
Forward Joel Randall has trained after missing the Charlton match, but is still not 100 per cent.
Expected experienced defender Nathan Thompson is not expected to return to the squad because of injury.