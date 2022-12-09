Posh boss Grant McCann. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The League One match at Ipswich Town (12.30pm kick off) had prompted in excess of 25,000 ticket sales by Thursday lunchtime. Posh are expected to take 1500 supporters for the all-ticket match. Tickets go off sale for Posh fans at 3pm on Friday and none will be sold on the day of the game.

The Tractor Boys are second in the table, but they have won only one of their last four home League One games. Bottom half sides Cheltenham and Fleetwood have both drawn 1-1 at Portman Road recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh though have lost seven of their 10 away games this season, the most in the division alongside Cambridge United.

"When I was playing in front of a fantastic crowd in a big stadium it always spurred me on,” McCann stated. “it’s a tough game for us obviously, but it could just what we need, a chance to rise to an occasion, put on a show, take the game to them and win three points.

"It does feel a bit like ‘down in the dumps’ at the minute and only me, my staff and the players can get us out of it.

"We’ve done it before this season when we’ve followed a poor run with a good run and we can do it again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to find an edge and a never-say-die attitude if things to go against us and I know that this group have that.

"We need to stay calm if we fall behind. We need to continue to believe in the process. We’ve been a bit too desperate to get back into games too quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And we need to show togetherness. We all have to row in the same direction and if there is anyone not prepared to do that they are not welcome.