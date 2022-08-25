Peterborough United expect close to 2,000 fans at Derby County on Saturday, Portsmouth away tickets now on sale
Peterborough United are now selling tickets for the League One game at Portsmouth on Saturday, September 3.
By Alan Swann
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:29 pm
Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.Posh fans will be accommodated in the Milton End behind the goal.TICKET PRICES: Adults: £24, Seniors 65+: £18, Ambulant Disabled: £16, U23s: £16, U18s: £7.
Posh expect to take close to 2,000 fans to Derby County on Saturday.
They’d sold 1,787 tickets as of 4pm on Thursday, but no tickets can be purchased on the day of the game.
Deadline for purchase is 2pm on Friday.