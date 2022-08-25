Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fratton Park, home of Portsmouth FC. Photo: Getty Images.

Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.Posh fans will be accommodated in the Milton End behind the goal.TICKET PRICES: Adults: £24, Seniors 65+: £18, Ambulant Disabled: £16, U23s: £16, U18s: £7.

Posh expect to take close to 2,000 fans to Derby County on Saturday.

They’d sold 1,787 tickets as of 4pm on Thursday, but no tickets can be purchased on the day of the game.