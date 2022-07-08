Kwame Poku (right) in action for Posh against Leyton Orient. Joe Dent/theposh.com

That was the opinion of head coach Dale Tonge who was on post-match media duties after goals from Ricky-Jade Jones, Joel Randall and Jack Marriott had secured a comfortable victory in the first Posh friendly of the summer.

"It was a great way to end a very pleasing trip,” Tonge said. “It’s given us a very good platform to build on. There were no injuries and everyone got minutes.

"It was impressive to see the intensity and the work from the training was transferred into a match. The ball was moved quickly, especially in the second-half and we leave with plenty of positivity. The goals were were good and reflected well on what we’ve been working on."The lads are very together.”

The senior Posh team are next in action in a private friendly behind closed doors on Tuesday followed by a trip to Stevenage on Wednesday (7.30pm kick off).