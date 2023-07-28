News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United: EFL promise World Cup style crackdown on time wasting and more accurate additional time keeping

The EFL has announced plans to crackdown on time-wasting and to make sure additional time is more accurate.
By Ben Jones
Published 28th Jul 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 13:20 BST

The change in the way additional time is calculated will mirror the approach for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar when games would routinely see eight or more additional minutes added.

Rule makers have stated that time will be added when: goals are scored, substitutions are made, injuries and treatment occur, penalties are awarded (from the moments of the foul to the kick being taken) and red cards are shown (from the foul to the player leaving the pitch).

Referees have also been told to toughen up on showing yellow cards for delaying restarts of play. This will be implemented along with a multi-ball system.

Posh players speak to referee Dean Whitestone against Morecambe. Photo: Paul Marriott.Posh players speak to referee Dean Whitestone against Morecambe. Photo: Paul Marriott.
Posh players speak to referee Dean Whitestone against Morecambe. Photo: Paul Marriott.
Players will also have less access to on-field treatment.

Players will be required to receive treatment off the pitch unless: a goalkeeper is involved, players from the same team have collided, a severe injury has occurred, a player has been booked or sent off causing the injury, a penalty has been awarded and the injured player will be taking the kick.

When a player is ready to re-enter the pitch from the sidelines they will have to wait a minimum of 30 seconds.

Using a towel to dry the ball prior to a throw-in has also been banned.

