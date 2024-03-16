Harrison Burrows shoots at goal for Posh v Pompey. Photo David Lowndes.

A goal 13 minutes from time from in-form forward Kusin Yengi – a first-half substitute – settled the contest as Pompey moved a giant step towards promotion to the Championship. Derby’s 1-0 win over Bolton at Pride Park has given them a huge advantage in the race for the other automatic place.

Posh will just have to lick their wounds and try and win their final eight matches, something they could easily do if they maintain the standard they showed for three quarters of this game.

Ephron Mason-Clark rattled the crossbar in the first-half and Posh enjoyed sustained pressure at the start of the second-half, but without managing to create a decent scoring opportunity.

Posh striker Malik Mothersille sent this shot just wide in the game against Portsmouth. Photo David Lowndes.

But Pompey power and organisation ensured they controlled the final quarter and their reward came with a well crafted and well finished goal on the counter attack.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson responded to the conundrum caused by Hector Kyprianou’s suspension by bringing in Ryan De Havilland as a direct replacement. Striker Malik Mothersille was also promoted to the starting line-up after a couple of impressive cameos from the substitutes’ bench in place of Ricky-Jade Jones.

Portsmouth arrived with a host of injury issues, the latest being in-form winger Paddy Lane. Last season’s Posh loanee Will Norris was in their goal for a game with great significance for both teams.

It was expected to a close keenly-contested encounter and the first-half certainly was with both sides showing plenty of positive intent.

Posh passed the ball well from the start, with the odd slip here and there, and found space in the middle of the park once they’d defeated the press, while Portsmouth were quick to utilise the power of centre forward Colby Bishop and the trickery of wide player Abu Kamara.

Mothersille found space inside the Pompey penalty area in the second minute and sent over an inviting cross that received no takers. He then volleyed over from a Jadel Katongo cross before the visitors found their attacking feet.

Their first threat came from a 14th minute Marlon Pack free kick which Posh ‘keeper Jed Steer spilled to safety.

Ephron Mason-Clark was the most dangerous Posh attacker and his superb pass sent left-back Harrison Burrows scooting through on goal, but the captain dragged his shot wide.

Mason-Clark then rattled the crossbar with a fierce left-foot strike on 24 minutes following a superb crossfield pass from Katongo. Within 60 seconds Bishop had headed a Pack free kick straight at Steer which was in turn quickly followed by Mason-Clark firing into the sidenetting.

Mason-Clark’s next shooting opportunity was a weak right-foot effort that Norris spilled without punishment.

Pompey finished the half strongly and caused problems from corners. In quick succession Archie Collins and Josh Knight produced excellent blocks.

Posh pushed Pompey back for the first 10 minutes after the break, but a hooked shot from Mothersille after a fine burst into the box by Katongo which drifted wide of the post was the closest they came to claiming the crucial first goal.

The introduction of Jones for Mothersille gave Pompey a different problem, but they remained resolute the back. Crosses were read and cut out and a quick breakaway involving Gavin Whyte and the irrepressible Bishop gave Yengi the opportunity to burst past the last defender and drill the ball past Steer.

Yengi almost added an instant second after a terrific piece of skill, but Steer saved and once Burrows had fired over eight minutes from time after a lovely interchange with Katongo Posh didn’t threaten again.

The result ends a run of five straight League One wins for Posh. They now have a couple of weeks off to prepare themselves for the long slog to the end of the season.

There remains hope of the top two, but they now need considerable help from elsewhere.

Posh: Jed Steer, Harrison Burrows (sub Emmanuel Fernandez, 90 + 3 mins), Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Jadel Katongo (sub Jonson Clarke-Harris, 90 mins), Ryan De Havilland, Archie Collins, Ephron Mason-Clark, Joel Randall, Kwame Poku (sub David Ajiboye, 90 + 3 mins), Malik Mothersille (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 64 mins).

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Romoney Crichlow, Michael Olokigbe.

Pompey: Will Norris, Zak Swanson, Sean Raggett, Conor Shaughnessy, Jack Sparkes, Owen Moxon, Marlon Pack, Colby Bishop, Christian Saydee (sub Kusin Yengi, 32 mins), Abu Kamara, Myles Peart-Harris (sub Gavin Whyte 61 mins)..

Unused subs: Matt Macey, Ryley Towler, Josh Martin, Lee Evans, Joe Rafferty

GOAL: Pompey – Yengi (77 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Poku (aggressive attitude).

Pompey – Mousinho (manager, dissent), Sparkes (aggressive attitude), Pack (foul).

REFEREE: Alex Chilowicz 7