But they only had themselves to blame after failing to score enough during long spells of dominance and then by conceding two daft free kicks which ultimately led to Jordan Gibson’s long-range equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

The last of the 95 minutes had been played when substitute Kwame Poku won the ball ball out wide, but instead of hoofing into into the distance he lost possession and conceded a foul. The free kick was defended well but Gibson chanced his arm and the ball struck the dangling leg of Peter Kioso and thundered into the corner of the net.

It was a remarkable finale to a game Posh bossed for the most part.

Ryan De Havilland in action for Posh v Carlisle. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

They looked likely to rip Carlisle to pieces in the early stages, but couldn’t score thanks to one horrific miss and some weak crossing.

But they still looked likely to gain the win they deserved when Ronnie Edwards claimed his first goal for the club in his 101st appearance with a near post header from a Joel Randall free kick.

Posh changed two members of a winning team, one of them voluntary as Kioso returned from suspension to replace Jadel Katongo at right-back and to resume captaincy duties from Harrison Burrows.

As expected Ryan De Havilland took over from tonight’s suspended player Hector Kyprianou in midfield.

Poku and Randall returned from injury, but had to settle for places on the substitutes’ bench.

It looked like Ephron Mason-Clark had been pushed further forward and closer to Jonson Clarke-Harris, but whatever the formation and tactics Posh should have been in front in the second minute of a blistering opening to the game.

A first minute sweeping move led to a corner that was cleared, but within 60 seconds Ricky-Jade Jones was away down the left. His cross was dummied beautifully by Mason-Clark, but the trusty left foot of Clarke-Harris let him down and he skied a gift of an opening well over the crossbar.

Two minutes later and the rampaging Peter Kioso’s cross reached Clarke-Harris, but this time a defensive deflection took the ball wide.

Posh were mobile, very quick and very fluent with players in all positions rotating impressively. The low cross was obviously a plan, but too many were intercepted.

David Ajiboye and Mason-Clark did combine to tee up Clarke-Harris on the edge of the area, but giant goalkeeper Tomas Holy saved well. Holy then got down well to keep out Mason-Clark on 25 minutes before Carlisle, who had fed entirely on scraps, started to grow in confidence.

They didn’t create much and won no corners and delivered no shots on target, but they enjoyed some possession with Posh by now tardy on the ball themselves. Posh won the first-half corner count 5-0, but didn’t win a single first header from any of them.

One lovely pass from Alfie McCalmont 10 minutes before the freed Sean Maguire in the Posh penalty area, but Josh Knight recovered to block.

Posh continued to play with great patience at the start of the second-half, but where had been pace in the early stages it was now pedestrian.

Mason-Clark did test Holy from distance, but Carlisle now looked comfortable, threatened from their first two corners and it required a fine block again from Knight to divert a Maguire shot behind.

Carlisle wanted a penalty for a challenge from De Havilland, but referee Scott Simpson turned the appeals down.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson responded by sending on Poku and Randall for Ajiboye and Jones. Mason-Clark was shifted out to the left to his immense relief One would imagine,

Randall was soon forcing a save from Holy, but it was another easy one.

Posh tried up the tempo, but there was no precision and there was a scary moment when Kioso looked like he handled in his own area. The whistle went to the referee’s mouth but he didn’t blow, much to the home crowd’s disgust.

Posh sent two more subs on with just under 20 minutes to go and the impact was instant. although those incoming, Zak Sturge and Katongo, had little do with the opening goal.

Harrison Burrows was one of those to go off, surprisingly with a set-piece in a dangerous area set to be taken.

Instead Randall took charge and his perfect delivery was nodded home at the near post by Edwards.

That should have been that against poor opposition, but there were some poor decisions made in the final stages that ultimately enabled Carlisle to create enough pressure to equalise.

Posh are now seven games unbeaten, but they won’t be celebrating on the long drive home.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Harrison Burrows (sub Zak Sturge, 72 mins), Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Peter Kioso, Ryan De Havilland (sub Jadel Katongo, 72 mins), Archie Collins, David Ajiboye (sub Kwame Poku, 56 mins), Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Joel Randall, 56 mins), Ephron Mason-Clark, Jonson Clarke-Harris(sub Jacob Wakeling, 80 mins).

Unused subs: Fynn Talley, Romoney Crichlow.

Carlisle: Tomas Holy, Fin Back, Jack Armer, Sam Lavelle, Jordan Gibson, Callum Guy, Owen Moxon, Jon Mellish, Alfie McCalmont (sub Ryan Edmondson, 85 mins), Joe Garner (sub Luke Plange, 74 mins), Sean Maguire (sub Terry Ablade, 74 mins).

Unused subs: Gabe Breeze, Paul Huntington,Jayden Harris, Jack Robinson.

Goals: Posh - Edwards (73 mins)

Carlisle – Gibson (90 + 5 mins)

Cautions:

Carlisle – Back (foul), Moxon (foul).

Referee: Scott Simpson 7