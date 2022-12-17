Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in his Posh days. Photo: David Lowndes.

Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers both took advantage of Posh inactivity to jump above them in the table.

Posh have dropped two places to eighth after their scheduled Saturday home fixture with Shrewsbury was postponed because of a frozen pitch. They had been in the top six since beating Forest Green Rovers 4-1 on on October 11.

Derby thumped Forest Green 4-0 at Pride Park today to move into the the final play-off place. Former Posh player Nathaniel Mendez-Laing opened the scoring early on before a David McGoldrick hat-trick sealed the win.

A first goal of the season for Brandon Hanlon and a stout defensive display gave Wycombe a shock 1-0 win over Ipswich Town, the team that started the day on top of the League One table, at Adams Park.

Wycombe are now seventh, a point ahead of Posh who have a game in hand. Posh host Wycombe on New Year’s Day.

Bristol Rovers are in ninth, level on points with Posh, after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Charlton thanks to two John Marquis goals. Posh are next in action at managerless Charlton on Boxing Day.

Posh also have a game in hand on Rovers. Grant McCann’s men are three points behind Derby from the same number of games.

The only good result for Posh arrived at Fratton Park where relegation threatened, and managerless, MK Dons won 2-0 at Portsmouth. Pompey stay two points behind Posh, but have two games in hand.

Fourth-placed Barnsley and fifth-placed Bolton Wanderers secured 2-0 wins over Burton Albion and Exeter City respectively to move five points and four points clear of Posh respectively. Barnsley also have a game in hand, while Bolton have played 21 games, the same as Posh.