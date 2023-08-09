News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United drawn away to League One rivals in Carabao Cup second round, debut goals for two ex-Posh men in first round

Peterborough United have been drawn away to League One rivals Portsmouth in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
By Alan Swann
Published 9th Aug 2023, 22:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 22:54 BST
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag with the Carabao Cup trophy after his side's win over Newcastle United in last year's fina. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag with the Carabao Cup trophy after his side's win over Newcastle United in last year's fina. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag with the Carabao Cup trophy after his side's win over Newcastle United in last year's fina. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

That will mean two trips to Fratton Park in a matter of days for Posh. The second round ties will take place week commencing August 28 with Posh at Portsmouth for a League One game on Saturday, September 2.

Former Posh player Jack Taylor scored on his competitive debut for Ipswich Town in a 2-0 first round win over Bristol Rovers in a first round tie on Tuesday night.

And another ex-Posh man Joe Taylor scored on his debut for Colchester United in a 2-2 draw at Cardiff City. Cardiff won that tie on penalties.

Full second round draw:

South: Bristol City v QPR or Norwich; Plymouth v Crystal Palace; Reading v Ipswich; Portsmouth v Peterborough; Luton v Gillingham; Swansea v Bournemouth; Fulham v Tottenham; Everton v Stevenage; Wycombe v Sutton; Birmingham v Cardiff; Newport v Brentford; Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon.

North: Tranmere v Leicester; Salford v Leeds; Harrogate v Blackburn; Stoke v Rotherham; Wrexham v Bradford; Doncaster v Everton; Bolton v Middlesbrough; Port Vale v Crewe; Nottingham Forest v Burnley; Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield; Wolves v Blackpool; Sheffield United v Lincoln.

