Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag with the Carabao Cup trophy after his side's win over Newcastle United in last year's fina. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

That will mean two trips to Fratton Park in a matter of days for Posh. The second round ties will take place week commencing August 28 with Posh at Portsmouth for a League One game on Saturday, September 2.

Former Posh player Jack Taylor scored on his competitive debut for Ipswich Town in a 2-0 first round win over Bristol Rovers in a first round tie on Tuesday night.

And another ex-Posh man Joe Taylor scored on his debut for Colchester United in a 2-2 draw at Cardiff City. Cardiff won that tie on penalties.

Full second round draw:

South: Bristol City v QPR or Norwich; Plymouth v Crystal Palace; Reading v Ipswich; Portsmouth v Peterborough; Luton v Gillingham; Swansea v Bournemouth; Fulham v Tottenham; Everton v Stevenage; Wycombe v Sutton; Birmingham v Cardiff; Newport v Brentford; Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon.