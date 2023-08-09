Peterborough United drawn away to League One rivals in Carabao Cup second round, debut goals for two ex-Posh men in first round
That will mean two trips to Fratton Park in a matter of days for Posh. The second round ties will take place week commencing August 28 with Posh at Portsmouth for a League One game on Saturday, September 2.
Former Posh player Jack Taylor scored on his competitive debut for Ipswich Town in a 2-0 first round win over Bristol Rovers in a first round tie on Tuesday night.
And another ex-Posh man Joe Taylor scored on his debut for Colchester United in a 2-2 draw at Cardiff City. Cardiff won that tie on penalties.
Full second round draw:
South: Bristol City v QPR or Norwich; Plymouth v Crystal Palace; Reading v Ipswich; Portsmouth v Peterborough; Luton v Gillingham; Swansea v Bournemouth; Fulham v Tottenham; Everton v Stevenage; Wycombe v Sutton; Birmingham v Cardiff; Newport v Brentford; Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon.
North: Tranmere v Leicester; Salford v Leeds; Harrogate v Blackburn; Stoke v Rotherham; Wrexham v Bradford; Doncaster v Everton; Bolton v Middlesbrough; Port Vale v Crewe; Nottingham Forest v Burnley; Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield; Wolves v Blackpool; Sheffield United v Lincoln.