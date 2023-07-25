But my goodness this was a performance and result to scare even the most optimistic of supporters, those of a Posh persuasion at least.

Peterborough Sports were excellent in terms of defensive organisation and commitment. They deserved their 1-0 win on that alone, even if it’s tough to recall Posh goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic making a single save all night at PIMS Park.

But Posh? They beat Championship title favourites Leicester City in a friendly earlier this month just before their under 21 team won 2-0 at Sports. It all shows why pre-season results can’t be trusted, but so close to the start of a season it would be a major surprise if manager Darren Ferguson didn’t consult the riot act before launching his post-match debrief.

Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh against Peterborough Sports. Dan Lawlor is right behind him. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh were laboured, inaccurate and powderpuff against a team from three divisions below them. They did force impressive Sports ‘keeper Peter Crook into a couple of cracking saves, but with shots from distance rather than any intricate play, and one of those took a wicked deflection.

Sports, led by natural centre-forward Michael Gash in the middle of a back three, defended their box comfortably. Gash made an excellent late block to thwart Harrison Burrows, but that was an exception to the rule as the joint-manager and borrowed Posh centre-back Ashton Fox played stoutly.

There were some bright moments down the Posh right early on with rampaging full-back Peter Kioso heavily involved, but once Jonson Clarke-Harris had nodded a third-minute half-chance wide the tempo dropped and chances disappeared.

Crook saved well after a Kioso cross turned into a shot and did even better when kicking Kwame Poku’s deflected shot over the crossbar before Sports struck the decisive blow on the half hour.

Romoney Crichlow in action for Posh at Peterborough Sports. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

A lazy leg left dangling by Ronnie Edwards was enough to trip up Ben Fowkes inside the area and deadly Dan Lawlor, the current Posh Women’s manager and a former London Road youth team player, added to his huge tally of converted penalties.

The Posh response was feeble. They were sent out five minutes early for the second-half, but if they had been shouted at, they reacted with a shrug of the shoulders rather than like a team, one which was arguably only Ephron Mason-Clark and Archie Collins away from full strength, with a point to prove.

Only Joel Randall’s 25-yard blockbuster which forced a brilliant save from Crook on 55 minutes proved to be a Posh highlight as the game petered out rather worryingly with a switch to three at the back and a couple of positional changes for individuals making little difference.

Sports through should take great heart from their efforts. They kept a comfortable clean sheet without the help of their two most experienced central defenders and when they did get hold of the ball they often used it more menacingly through midfield than Posh managed.

Kwame Poku in action for Posh at Peterborough Sports. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Peter Kioso, Ronnie Edwards, Romoney Crichlow, Harrison Burrows, Hector Kyprianou, Ryan De Havilland, Kwame Poku, Joel Randall, Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Benjamin Arthur 61 mins), Jonson Clarke-Harris. Subs not used: Ben Challinor, David Kawa.

Sports: Peter Crook, Hayden Cann, Ashton Fox, Michael Gash, Cuba Meyer (sub Matty Miles, 84 mins), Dan Jarvis (sub Sidney Periera, 78 mins), Hugh Alban-Jones (sub Roddy McGlinchey, 63 mins), Dan Lawlor, Josh McCammon, Mark Jones, Ben Fowkes. Unused subs: Lewis Elsom, Connor Johnson, Ellison.

There was better news from Bedford Town where another Posh side won 4-1, although a harsh red card for defender Josh Knight who picked up two cautions from a pernickety referee did sour the result a touch.

Posh were 4-0 up at the time as full-back Joe Tomlinson delivered two sublime finishes in the first-half – the first direct from a set-piece – with Ephron Mason-Clark, with a lovely lob, and Manu Fernandez, from close range, netting after the break.

Trialist goalkeeper Fynn Talley, who is expected to sign an under 21 contract on Wednesday, made one outstanding first-half save and young Josh Marcon, a late replacement for Jeando Fuchs in midfield, caught the eye with some great touches.

Posh: Fynn Talley, Josh Knight, Manu Fernandez, Charlie O’Connell, Joe Tomlinson, Josh Marcon, Archie Collins, Kai Corbett, David Ajiboye, Ephron Mason-Clark, Kabongo Tshimanga. Subs. Lewis Darlington, Joe Toynton.