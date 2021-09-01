Peterborough United dismissed ‘insulting’ offers for Jonson Clarke-Harris on transfer deadline day and loan moves for Idris Kanu fell through

Jonson Clarke-Harris (right) with strike partner Jack Marriott.

There was far less interest in fellow forward Siriki Dembele and Fry was delighted about that. Dembele has entered the last year of his contract at Posh so is on the transfer list, but he was only leaving yesterday if, to quote chairman Darragh MacAnthony, ‘a ridiculous offer was received.’

Fry also revealed potential loan moves away from London Road for Idris Kanu all fell through.

“Keeping Jonson and Siriki is huge,” Fry said. “We have a far better chance of staying in the Championship with them than without them.

Idris Kanu in action for Posh earlier this season.

“We did receive offers for Jonson, but they were insultingly low so he was never going anywhere. Siriki has already shown he will be a handful at Championship level.