Peterborough United dismiss ‘Clarke-Harris to Sunderland’ link and insist they have no interest in Chesterfield striker
Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry insists Sunderland have made no contact with the club regarding the availability of striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.
It was reported yesterday (January 13) that Sunderland wanted last season’s League One ‘Golden Boot’ winner with a suggested fee in excess of £6 million.
Fry told the PT today that he had received no contact from the Wearsiders, while sources in Sunderland laughed off the possibility of them paying a £6 million fee for anyone as there are still complications regarding the club ownership.
Sunderland are more likely to pursue their former striker Jermaine Defoe who is a free agent after his release from Rangers.
Fry also dismissed suggestions Posh were after National League top scorer Kabongo Tshimanga of Chesterfield. West Brom’s Callum Morton is believed to be the club’s number one striker target.
Chesterfield aim to keep Tshimanga. The Spireites received a financial boost from an FA Cup tie at Chelsea last weekend.
“These rumours are very frustrating,” Fry said. “We’re working hard on our transfer targets and I keep getting interrupted answering questions about stories thaat aren’t true.”