Will Norris prepares for a free-kick to be taken against Oxford on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent.

Norris kept a third straight clean sheet in a row, but was forced to watch on as Posh could not turn their domination of possession into goals against an Oxford side just one place above the League One relegation zone.

Norris said: “It’s a frustrating afternoon. A clean sheet is a good thing, but at this stage of the season you need goals and points. We didn’t do enough today to warrant scoring a goal.

“There were half chances, but you need to create more to score goals in this league and unfortunately we didn’t.

“It’s frustrating because they’re down there scrapping for points and they’re not going to come here and play expansive football. You know that coming into the game and you have to do better at breaking teams in a low block down. We have to move the ball quicker and play with more tempo.”

There was a change in front of Norris as teenage centre-back Ronnie Edwards slotted back into the team in place of Josh Knight after being abesent for the victory over Derby last Saturday.

Thye were able to keep an unambitious Oxford side quiet, but Norris did make one key save in the first half from Yanic Wildschut which kept the game level.

Norris added: “It’s nice to make saves when I can and to keep clean sheets.

"It’s a good thing that the lads in front of me are so versatile and flexible. It’s a real good bunch and it’s a pleasure to play with them. It’s good that Ronnie could miss out and have someone else just drop straight in and then he can slot straight back in this week.

“The first objective is just to get in the play-offs and see where we go from there, but I’m really enjoying my time here.”