Peterborough United have been named as one of a number of clubs believed to be chasing Tamworth star Jamie Jellis.

Posh, however, have denied any speculation that the club is interested in the 22-year-old midfielder with chairman Darragh MacAnthony describing the story as “nonsense.”

Football Insider had named Posh along with Wycombe Wanderers and Notts County as admirers of Jellis by Football Insider.

The former Leicester City Academy player is earning rave reviews in the National League North at Tamworth, who currently sit top of the table.

Jellis has made 17 appearances this season so far, scoring once, but catching the eye with his box-to-box midfield play.

He signed a contract with Stevenage in January 2020, but did not play before dropping into non-league.

During his time at the Lamex, he had several spells out on loan, including at Aylesbury United, Hitchin Town and Wingate and Finchley.