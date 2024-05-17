Chris Conn-Clarke in action for Burnley during the FA Youth Cup. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Peterborough United have denied reports that they have bid for Altrincham Town hotshot Chris Conn-Clarke.

The Daily Mail claimed this week that the club had bid for the 22-year-old forward who scored 22 goals and provided six assists for Altrincham as they progressed to the play-off semi final this season.

The forward, who came through the ranks at Glentoran in Northern Ireland before spending time at Burnley and Fleetwood as a youngster, also made the National League Team of the Season.

The report claimed that Posh’s bid had been rejected although Darragh MacAnthony took to his Hard Truth podcast to deny any interest in the player.

He said: “We will have a very strong team.

"We have an Ephron replacement in mind but not some of the rubbish that has been put out about for us bidding for players, that is not true.

"We have Malik who can become a 25-goal season striker but if not, he can play wide left but we will be looking to add in the forward area depending on some business of players going out.

“We have had no bids rejected for players. We are at the point where we are assessing players and whether they want to come to us and we’re not going to get into auctions.”

Posh have already secured the capture of 17-year-old striker David Kamara from National League South side Welling United, which will become official once the window opens next month.