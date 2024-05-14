Peterborough United set to make teenage striker their first summer signing and latest on Knight and Steer

By Alan Swann
Published 14th May 2024, 08:00 BST
Jed Steer (left) and Josh Knight have been offered new contracts by Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Jed Steer (left) and Josh Knight have been offered new contracts by Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Peterborough United are set to make highly-rated 17 year-old striker David Kamara their first signing of the summer.

Kamara has been on trial at Posh for the last two months and has impressed with goals and assists in Professional Development Under 21 League matches.

Kamara came through the ranks at National League South side Welling United and made his first-team debut this season. He’s been linked with many other sides including Premier League Luton Town, but has opted to join Posh according to director of football Barry Fry.

Fry said: “The deal is done, but we can’t sign him until the summer transfer window opens on June 14. There has been a lot of interest in him, but he’s been with us for two months and he’s loved it here. He’s certainly been good in the games he’s played for us.”

Posh have offered new contracts to Jed Steer (left) and Josh Knight. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Posh have offered new contracts to Jed Steer (left) and Josh Knight. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Kamara is not the triallist who scored for Posh Under 21s in their final match of the season at Charlton Athletic on Monday. A player from Spurs opened the scoring in a 2-2 draw.

Fry confirmed strong contract offers have been made to defender Josh Knight and goalkeeper Jed Steer. Fry has spoken to both players who have certainly shown some interest in staying, although Knight is certain to be of interest to clubs in the Championship.

