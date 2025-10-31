Peterborough United demolish Northampton Town on derby day to set up a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash in style

Hat-trick star NIamh Reynolds has just scored for Posh at Northampton Town. Photo Darren Wiles.

Peterborough United blitzed local rivals Northampton Town to consolidate their position at the top of Midlands Division One in the Women’s National League.

Despite falling behind in Moulton, Posh outclassed the team who finished runners-up last season to win 7-3, a goal glut that included three converted penalties, two from Jess Stanford and one from midfield ace Niamh Reynolds.

Reynolds finished with a hat-trick, while Niamh Connor and skipper Keir Perkins also netted in a most pleasing rout of side threatened with relegation on Thursday night.

Posh are now six wins from six matches in the league with 32 goals scored ahead of a crunch contest against Boldmere St Michaels at PIMS Park on Sunday (2pm). Boldmere have also won all of their six matches, the latest a 2-1 success over struggling Sutton Coldfield last night.

Barnsley are also level on points with the main contenders after a Thursday night success over Sheffield, but they have played a game more than Posh and Boldmere.

Posh had already come close to scoring through Lauren Wilshaw and Emma Driscoll-King before the hosts took a lucky lead when a 10th minute cross from Cody Webb flew straight in.

Centre defender Connor equalised with a header three minutes later and Reynolds grabbed the first of her goals midway through the first-half to give Posh the lead, from the penalty spot after the midfielder had been tripped. Two became three when Reynolds scored again with a delicious left-foot strike on 38 minutes.

But Cobblers had issued a warning of their own before the third goal when Gabby Maia shot wide when clean through and they did pull a goal back from a corner 10 minutes into the second-half when Alyx Mills converted from close range.

Posh simply moved through the gears again though with Reynolds taking advantage of some defensive dithering to complete her second hat-trick of the season. Substitute Stanford delivered her brace of penalties and Perkins, also a substitute, rounded off the scoring after Leyla Eminoglu had bagged another Cobblers consolation goal.

Posh: Corry, Connor, Hines (sub Hines 78 mins), Driscoll-King, Rousseau, Brown, Reynolds (sub Mears 80 mins), Pitt, Wilshaw (sub Perkins 60 mins), Rai (sub Stanford 60 mins), James (sub Osker 78 mins). Unused subs: Sharpe, Lawlor.