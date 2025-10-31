Peterborough United demolish Northampton Town on derby day to set up a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash in style
Despite falling behind in Moulton, Posh outclassed the team who finished runners-up last season to win 7-3, a goal glut that included three converted penalties, two from Jess Stanford and one from midfield ace Niamh Reynolds.
Reynolds finished with a hat-trick, while Niamh Connor and skipper Keir Perkins also netted in a most pleasing rout of side threatened with relegation on Thursday night.
Posh are now six wins from six matches in the league with 32 goals scored ahead of a crunch contest against Boldmere St Michaels at PIMS Park on Sunday (2pm). Boldmere have also won all of their six matches, the latest a 2-1 success over struggling Sutton Coldfield last night.
Barnsley are also level on points with the main contenders after a Thursday night success over Sheffield, but they have played a game more than Posh and Boldmere.
Posh had already come close to scoring through Lauren Wilshaw and Emma Driscoll-King before the hosts took a lucky lead when a 10th minute cross from Cody Webb flew straight in.
Centre defender Connor equalised with a header three minutes later and Reynolds grabbed the first of her goals midway through the first-half to give Posh the lead, from the penalty spot after the midfielder had been tripped. Two became three when Reynolds scored again with a delicious left-foot strike on 38 minutes.
But Cobblers had issued a warning of their own before the third goal when Gabby Maia shot wide when clean through and they did pull a goal back from a corner 10 minutes into the second-half when Alyx Mills converted from close range.
Posh simply moved through the gears again though with Reynolds taking advantage of some defensive dithering to complete her second hat-trick of the season. Substitute Stanford delivered her brace of penalties and Perkins, also a substitute, rounded off the scoring after Leyla Eminoglu had bagged another Cobblers consolation goal.
Posh: Corry, Connor, Hines (sub Hines 78 mins), Driscoll-King, Rousseau, Brown, Reynolds (sub Mears 80 mins), Pitt, Wilshaw (sub Perkins 60 mins), Rai (sub Stanford 60 mins), James (sub Osker 78 mins). Unused subs: Sharpe, Lawlor.