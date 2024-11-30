Peterborough United somehow managed to turn a one-sided FA Cup tie into a nail-biter. That’s what happens when you concede daft goals.

The bare facts are Posh beat League Two side Notts County 4-3 in a second round tie at the Weston Homes Stadium. Thrilling it most certainly was, but also rather worrying as Posh somehow let a side with little obvious attacking quality score three times. The visitors even led 2-1 at the break and were still holding on to that advantage in the 73rd minutes before constant attacking pressure finally told.

FA Cup specialist Ricky-Jade Jones scored twice for Posh with Joel Randall and Abraham Odoh also on target. Posh led 4-2 heading into added time, but remarkably conceded again when an errant goalkeeping clearance was superbly finished from miles out by George Abbott who claimed his first senior goal in spectacular style. County then won a last-minute free-kick which needed some defending, but Posh avoided the irritation of losing their lead in time time added on for some rather unsubtle time County time-wasting.

Posh bossed virtually all of the opening half, took the lead and peppered the visiting goal with crosses, and yet finished it 2-1 behind.

Ricky-Jade Jones celebrates his first goal with Ryan De Havilland. Photo David Lowndes.

Jones had already see one ‘goal’ disallowed, following a neat Randall pass, for offside when he opened the scoring on 10 minutes with a fierce low shot after a terrific Ryan De Havilland through ball. Malik Mothersille should also have scored in that opening salvo after more good work by Randall, but shot tamely at County ‘keeper Alex Bass.

It was all Posh, but then County struck with their first attack, and then again from their second. On 13 minutes a cross from the left was contested in the air, but fell kindly for Cedwyn Scott to poke home from close range. On 16 minutes a corner was initially defended, but a second ball into the box saw centre-back Matthew Platt beat Bilokapic to a cross to score at the near post.

Posh were clearly rattled, but recovered their composure to dominate in the run-up to the break. Mothersille was a constant threat and Jadel Katongo overlapped to great effect on the other flank, but Posh could not get on the end of any of numerous crosses, The handing of Bass was immaculate and he saved well with his feet after a Katongo cross was deflected towards goal by a defender.

A corner caused some confusion in the visiting area before a Sam Curtis shot was kicked clear with Bass beaten, by Jones according to the referee, much to the Posh striker’s disappointment.

This 'goal.' from Ricky-Jade Jones was wiped off for offside. Photo David Lowndes.

Jones failed to beat Bass after a sliderule Kwame Poku pass and De Havilland hit the crossbar from 18 yards as Posh continued to dominate. Bass was outstanding though, even rescuing his own passing to error to beat away a Mothersille shot.

But the pressure was eventually rewarded with just under 20 minutes to go. The excellent Archie Collins intercepted a pass, drive forward and his precise cross was slid home by Jones from close range. And three minutes later Posh were in front. Randall started the move by freeing Odoh. HIs return pass was met by Randall on the run and although Bass saved that shot the Posh man followed up to score.

It now looked a case of how many and Odoh bundled home from close range after a powerful run and cross from Curtis, but no lead appears safe in the hands of this team and so it very nearly proved. County even scored their third goal with only 10 men following a late injury.

Katongo started his comeback as a right-back and club captain Hector Kyprianou was a surprise inclusion on the substitutes’ bench. He hasn’t played since October 1 because of a hamstring injury.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson left both last weekend’s starting full-backs – James Dornelly and Jack Sparkes – on the substitutes’ bench. On-loan Sheffield United full-back started at left-back. Otherside the Posh team was unchanged from the one beaten 2-1 at home in a League One fixture by Reading.

Posh brought on George Nevett for Manny Fernandez at half-time.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Jadel Katongo (sub Jack Sparkes, 71 mins), Sam Curtis, Oscar Wallin, Emmanuel Fernandez (sub George Nevett, 46 mins), Archie Collins, Ryan De Havilland, Joel Randall (sub Chris Conn-Clark, 90 + 3 mins), Kwame Poku (sub Cian Hayes, 90 + 3 mins), Ricky-Jade Jones, Malik Mothersille (sub Odoh, 71 mins).

Unused substitutes: Will Blackmore, James Dornelly, Hector Kyprianou, Donay O’Brien-Brady.

County: Alex Bass, Kellan Gordon, Jacob Bedeau, Matthew Platt, Jack Hinchy (sub Rod McDonald, 75 mins), Cedwyn Scott, Matt Palmer, Nick Tsaroulla (sub Lucas Ness, 66 mins), Lewis Macari (sub Josh Martin,66 mins), Alassana Jatta (sub Jevani Brown, 66 mins), George Abbott.

Unused substitutes: Milai Perott, Sam Slocombe, Madou Cisse, Daniel Adiefeh.

Goals: Posh – Jones (10 mins & 73 mins), Randall (78 mins), Odoh (87 mins).

County – Scott (13 mins), Platt (16 mins, Abbott 90 + 7 mins).

Caution: County – Austin (foul), Brown (foul).

Referee: Reubyn Ricardo 6.

Attendance: 6310 (1,758, Notts County).