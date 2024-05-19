Josh Knight celebrates a goal for Posh at Burton last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Out-of-contract Posh centre-back Josh Knight has received a lucrative offer from a foreign club, the Peterborough Telegraph understands.

And the Guardian newspaper is reporting it’s German Bundesliga team Werder Bremen who have made their move. Bremen finished ninth in the Bundesliga after Saturday’s final round of matches.

​Knight’s existing Posh deal expires on June 30, but one of the stars of the 2023-24 campaign has been offered a lengthy contract designed to keep him at London Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26 year-old is mulling over that offer, but Posh face opposition from a handful of Championship clubs as well as from abroad.

Josh Knight celebrates a goal for Posh at Burton last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Championship clubs interested in a tough centre-back who is good in possession are thought to be among the lesser lights of the second tier.

Knight has played two full seasons at Championship level and suffered a relegation on both occasions, firstly on loan at Wycombe Wanderers when he won the Chairboys’ player-of-the-year award for the 2020-21 season, and with Posh the following season when he started 31 of 46 league games.

Knight has made 169 appearances for Posh in three spells, two of them on loan from Leicester City before he moved to London Road permanently in July 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Josh has loved it here,” Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “And we have loved having him. He will get plenty of offers, but he’s a Leicester lad so not far from us so you never know.”

Goalkeeper Jed Steer is also mulling over a Posh contract offer. It’s thought manager Darren Ferguson wants him as the club’s number one next season with Aussie Nick Bilokapic as his understudy enabling Academy graduate Will Blackmore to go out on loan after a season hampered by personal issues and injury.

Back-up 'keeper Fynn Talley has been released after making nine appearances in his one season at the club.

Ferguson has revealed Posh have 11 players out of contract at the end of next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are believed to be: David Ajiboye, Harrison Burrows, Romoney Crichlow, Ronnie Edwards, Emmanuel Fernandez, Ricky-Jade Jones, Hector Kyprianou, Malik Mothersille, Kwame Poku, Joel Randall and Kabongo Tshimanga.