Kell Watts could have played his last game in a Posh shirt. Photo: Joe Dent.

Kell Watts looks set to be out for most of the rest of the season with a hamstring injury picked up in an inter-squad friendly last week. The earliest estimate for the Newcastle loanee to return is mid-April, which would give him very little time to regain match fitness before the campaign finishes.

The other defensive injury Posh have picked up is to Joe Tomlinson- also to his hamstring- but Darren Ferguson has said that he is not able to put a timeframe on his comeback.

Tomlinson has not appeared for the first team since the EFL Trophy tie at Wycombe on October 18.

Lucas Bergstrom has returned to Chelsea. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson said: “Kell Watts, his season is probably done. They’re talking mid-April, we’ll see. It’s a tough one.

“Joe Tomlinson, he’s not as bad so we’ll wait and see. I won’t put a timeframe on that one but it’s two bad injuries and two very unusual owes

“Kell gives us balance if you play in a three, so that probably made it easier to go with the 4-2-3-1 formation, which I probably would have gone with anyway. We’ll wait and see. We’ll probably look to bring one in but I’m fine working with the squad I’ve got.”

Ferguson also confirmed that Lucas Bergstrom has been recalled by Chelsea.

Will Norris made his Posh debut in the 2-0 win at Port Vale and wore what was previously Bergstrom’s number one. The goalkeeper departs Posh having made 28 appearances for the club.

He follows Harvey Cartwright out of the door, who returned to Hul having played just once for Posh due to a persistent thigh problem.

That move means that Will Blackmore is now not expected to leave the club on loan.

Ferguson added: “Chelsea wanted him back as they felt he wasn’t going to get enough game time, which is fine. I explained my decision about brining Will Norris in. You saw the composure he brought tonight.

"It’s a big ask for young goalkeepers to play a full season. I think Chelsea were really surprised and pleased at how much Lucas played and it will do him the world of good.

“Cartwright was a difficult one for me because he hasn’t played. I’m happy with the two goalkeepers I have got though.”