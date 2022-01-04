Peterborough United defender ruled out for the season, but two forwards are on the way back
Peterborough United full-back Dan Butler has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of severely damaged ankle ligaments.
A scan has confirmed what Posh feared after Butler limped out in the early stages of the Championship win over Millwall on December 11.
The 27 year-old had played in every Championship match this season until the injury.
Posh striker Jack Marriott has stepped up his comeback from a serious hamstring injury by running on grass in recent weeks. He won’t be rushed back into action.
Teenage forward Ricky-Jade Jones could make his first appearance in a Posh matchday squad since August in Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Bristol Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium (January 8).
He is back in full training with the rest of the senior players, but missed out on some competitive match practice when today’s (January 4) scheduled under 23 game with Burnley was postponed because of Covid in the opposition camp.