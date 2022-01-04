Peterborough United defender ruled out for the season, but two forwards are on the way back

Posh full-back Dan Butler feels his injury during the game against Millwall. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

A scan has confirmed what Posh feared after Butler limped out in the early stages of the Championship win over Millwall on December 11.

The 27 year-old had played in every Championship match this season until the injury.

Posh striker Jack Marriott has stepped up his comeback from a serious hamstring injury by running on grass in recent weeks. He won’t be rushed back into action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Butler limps off during the Posh win over Millwall. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Teenage forward Ricky-Jade Jones could make his first appearance in a Posh matchday squad since August in Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Bristol Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium (January 8).