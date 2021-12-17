Peterborough United defender out for months, clubs have been disturbed by Covid, chance to get out of the bottom three, striker injury updates

Dan Butler limps off during last weekend's win over Millwall. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The scan results showed ‘a mess’ according to Posh boss Darren Ferguson, although the club are still unsure as to whether or not the 27 year-old will require surgery.

Joe Tomlinson is expected to cover at left-back in tomorrow’s Championship clash at Blackpool (December 18. 3pm).

“Dan’s ankle is a mess,” Ferguson admitted. “There is all sorts going on in there. He will be out for months rather than weeks and we are just waiting for it all to settle down a bit more to see if he needs surgery.”

In line with EFL protocols, Posh have started testing players for Covid every day. Many EFL games have been postponed tomorrow, but Posh are expected to play at Blackpool and a win would lift them out of the bottom three, above Reading whose scheduled home match with Luton is one of the games off.

To do that they have to start improving a dreadful away record of 10 defeats and one win in 11 away games.

“It’s a big game for us tomorrow,” Ferguson admitted. “A win would get us out of the bottom three and more importantly give us back-to-back wins before we play Reading on Boxing Day. The League table can change quickly so it’s important you hang on in there when results aren’t going your way.

“All teams are likely to be disturbed by Covid, but we follow the protocols and procedures very well. Every time there’s a knock on my door I fear the worst, but we will just crack on with things as best we can.

“Blackpool away is always tough no matter what form they are in. They were one of the best teams we played last season and they deservedly beat us twice, but we have played enough games in this league now to know we have to reach a very high standard to win any game. There can’t be any more excuses.

“We did it last weekend to beat Millwall and we need to back that up tomorrow. Our away performances at Stoke and Forest recently suggest we are not far away in terms of winning away.

“Blackpool have had a bit of a dip recently, but they have a points total they will be very happy with. They will be well organised, but if we reach our best level we have a chance.”