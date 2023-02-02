Joe Tomlinson (right) in action for Posh in December, 2021. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​And this time the 22 year-old full-back should make the move permanent at the end of the season after failing to make a breakthrough under two different managers at Posh.

Current boss Darren Ferguson signed Tomlinson from National League Eastleigh in July 2021, but he’s started just nine games for Posh and only three in the League.

Tomlinson spent a successful time on loan at Swindon last January before injury struck and he returned to Posh.

For Tomlinson it’s a dream move.

“It’s brilliant to be back,” he told the Swindon media team. “I had a troubled time last season due to injury which was really frustrating, but I’m ready to go again.

“I had a great time here at the club previously when I was on loan and, being a Swindon boy growing up supporting them, I had no hesitation to come back once I knew there was interest.

“This is a really young side with a lot of talent and I’m looking forward to being a part of that, driving this club forward to great things.”

Swindon are sixth in League Two and he could make his debut at Newport on Saturday.

He will have another ex-Posh man as a rival as Frazer Blake-Tracy’s loan move to the County Ground from Burton has been turned into a permanent transfer.