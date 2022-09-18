Nathan Thompson of Peterborough United is tracked by Kyle Dempsey of Bolton Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 31 year-old spoke to the media after Saturday’s cruel 1-0 League One defeat at Bolton Wanderers. The home side scored the winning goal three minutes from time after a deflection off two Posh defenders wrongfooted outstanding on-loan goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom.

It’s a sixth straight defeat in all competitions and a fourth in League One.

“We didn’t deserve that,” Thompson insisted. “To lose to a late double-deflected goal was very frustrating, but when things aren’t going for you this sort of thing happens.

"There was nothing in the game. A draw would have been a fair result. It was very scrappy and although they missed a good chance at the end of the first half and Lucas made a fantastic save at the start of the second-half they weren’t exactly cutting through us which made the way we lost hard to take.

"Hard work is the minimum requirement in the tough times and the boys delivered that. We left everything out on the pitch in a real battling performance.

"It was a full-blooded performance and one piece of naivety for the goal has cost us.

"We played a flat back four and it felt solid.

"We’re in a bad run, but as I said at a team meeting on Thursday these sorts of run are not foreign to us. When we got promoted a couple of seasons ago we had similar runs of bad form.

"All we can do is roll our sleeves up and grind it out. We need to stick to those fundementals and we will be okay as we have a very capable group of lads, many of whom have won promotion from this division before.”

Thompson has suffered a stop-start season so far with injuries and a harsh red card at Derby interrupting his campaign. He started Saturday’s game at right-back after competing as a right centre-back for most of the season.

"That red card at Derby led to the start of this bad run,” Thompson stated. “And to compound matters the gaffer told me he’d spoken to the referee’s assessor after the game who admitted the decision was a mistake and apologised for it.