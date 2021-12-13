Peterborough United defender credits time spent in the garden as a child with his family for his remarkable set-piece ability

Joe Tomlinson whips in a free-kick. Joe Dent/JMP

Tomlinson was the surprise star of Posh’s 2-1 triumph over Millwall on Saturday (December 11), impressing with both his defensive ability as well as his passing range and the ability to take set-pieces with both feet.

The 21-year-old summer signing was pressed into action after just 11 minutes when Dan Butler limped off following a shocking challenge from Dan McNamara.

It was his first appearance for the club since a five-minute cameo against Reading in September. He almost provided an assist for Jack Taylor when he played an exquisite ball over the top of the Millwall defence to make it 3-1 in the second half, only for the Irish midfielder to miscontrol.

He dazzled many fans, however, with his ability to take set-pieces with both feet, something he says dates back to his childhood.

He said: “My set-piece taking is all about practice. I thank my dad and brother for both of them not letting me go inside when I was younger until I’d done the same on both feet. It was just on the concrete driveway clipping in balls and making sure I was good enough on both feet.

“I’m sure it was a surprise to everyone in the stadium when they saw me taking set-pieces with both feet but it’s always been a strength of mine. The players in the team knew that, so when I came on, the gaffer told me I was on set pieces. Unfortunately, we couldn’t score from any today but hopefully we can do in the coming weeks.”

Tomlinson’s influence in wide areas helped Posh pin back a Millwall side they were unfortunate to be trailing at half-time. The side stuck to their task though and found the winning touch after the introduction of Jonson Clarke-Harris just before the hour mark.

Tomlinson added: “We’ve got great character and we know we can beat anyone on our day. It was a cheap goal to give away but we knew we were better than them and that we’d have the chances and when they came what we had to do was take them.

“We played well in the first half, but the end product wasn’t there and that’s what we spoke about at half-time. The gaffer brought Jonno on at half time and he gave us the edge we needed. I know his strengths, so it was always in my mind to find him in the box.

“I’ve had to be patient; I’ve worked hard and had to realise this my chance so I had to stay positive and take the opportunity.

“It is a big step up, but I knew that coming in. I’ve worked with the boys during the season and I knew I was good enough all along and I just had to believe in myself.

“Moments like this are what I work for and I want more like it. The gaffer has been brilliant with me and all I can do it keep learning off him, keep improving and see where it takes me.