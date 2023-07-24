Hearts first bid for Kent last week and agreed a fee on Friday after their initial bid was rejected.

Kent was left out of Saturday’s 1-1 draw away at Colchester amid interest from the Scottish club alongside an injury niggle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old will now earn his first shot at European football when Hearts enter the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League next month. They will face the winner of the tie between Northern Ireland’s Crusaders and Norway’s Rosenborg.

Frankie Kent has left Peterborough United to join Scottish Premiership side Hearts. Photo: Joe Dent.

The winner of that tie will be one game away from the group stages.

He will link up with fellow ex-Posh players Jorge Grant and Michael Smith Tynecastle.

Kent played 170 times for Posh after joining the club for around £500k in June 2019, going onto help the side to promotion in the 2020/21 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad