News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Peterborough United defender confirm Frankie Kent departure to Hearts

Peterborough United defender Frankie Kent has joined Scottish Premiership side Hearts on a three-year contract.
By Ben Jones
Published 24th Jul 2023, 17:59 BST- 1 min read

Hearts first bid for Kent last week and agreed a fee on Friday after their initial bid was rejected.

Kent was left out of Saturday’s 1-1 draw away at Colchester amid interest from the Scottish club alongside an injury niggle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 27-year-old will now earn his first shot at European football when Hearts enter the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League next month. They will face the winner of the tie between Northern Ireland’s Crusaders and Norway’s Rosenborg.

Frankie Kent has left Peterborough United to join Scottish Premiership side Hearts. Photo: Joe Dent.Frankie Kent has left Peterborough United to join Scottish Premiership side Hearts. Photo: Joe Dent.
Frankie Kent has left Peterborough United to join Scottish Premiership side Hearts. Photo: Joe Dent.
Most Popular

The winner of that tie will be one game away from the group stages.

He will link up with fellow ex-Posh players Jorge Grant and Michael Smith Tynecastle.

Kent played 170 times for Posh after joining the club for around £500k in June 2019, going onto help the side to promotion in the 2020/21 season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fee is believed to be similar to the one Posh paid to Colchester for his services.

Related topics:Frankie KentScottish PremiershipKentEuropa Conference League